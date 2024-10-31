Photos: The Mickey and Minnie Wedding Ears from Vera Wang Arrive at Disney Springs

Last week, Vera Wang released a new set of high end Mickey and Minnie Ears perfect for a walk down the aisle. Now, guests visiting Disney Springs can say “I Do” to the new accessories at The Disney Dress Shop.

Vera Wang’s Mickey and Minnie Ear Bridal Ear Headband and Groom Hat have officially arrived in store at The Disney Dress Shop in Walt Disney World

Utilizing her unique eye for fashion, Vera Wang has elevated the classic Disney Parks accessory for the limited release headwear.

The Mickey and Minnie Wedding Ears are available now and come with a certificate of verification.

The Minnie Mouse Bride Ear Headband with Veil runs for $450. The accessory features floral appliqués, faux pearls, and faceted crystal gems. The premium headband’s veil is detachable.

Retailing for $250, the Mickey Mouse Groom Ear Hat features a blocked woolen felt design. The luxurious cap also comes decorated with a satin tuxedo collar and bow tie.

Both accessories come with a Disney x Vera Wang display box with magnetic closure and velvet bed.

For those interested in picking up the Mickey and Minnie Wedding Ears, they are also available at Disney Store.

