Photos: New Candy Surprises with Villainous Props from Classic Films

New villainous candy is starting to pop-up around Walt Disney World. Inspired by some of the most dastardly potions from Disney’s villain collective, new candy options are available that include a reusable collectible.
Yzma has flavored her llama potion into a pink lemonade treat, complete with the vial from The Emperor’s New Groove.
The Evil Queen’s poisoned apple is also available, filled with sour apple gummies, but can be reused as a decoration in your home.
We hope these new evil treats are just the first in an ever-growing collection.
