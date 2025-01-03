Photos: New Candy Surprises with Villainous Props from Classic Films

Who knew villainous poison would be so sweet?
New villainous candy is starting to pop-up around Walt Disney World. Inspired by some of the most dastardly potions from Disney’s villain collective, new candy options are available that include a reusable collectible.

Yzma has flavored her llama potion into a pink lemonade treat, complete with the vial from The Emperor’s New Groove.

The Evil Queen’s poisoned apple is also available, filled with sour apple gummies, but can be reused as a decoration in your home.

We hope these new evil treats are just the first in an ever-growing collection.

