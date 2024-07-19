Wailana Pool at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa to Become an Adult-Only Pool Again

The Wailana Pool at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is set to once again become an adult-only pool beginning next month.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning August 5th, 2024, the Wailana Pool at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa will once again become an adult-only pool, offering a more relaxed and tranquil space for guests and Disney Vacation Club Members ages 18 and over.
- This pool area features a 1,500-square-foot, tension-edge pool, a water wall that empties into the deep end of the pool and tropical shade trees.
- As part of this change, the cabanas located at Wailana Pool will also be available exclusively for guests and Members ages 18 and over.
- ‘Alohi Point whirlpool spa will continue to be an adult-only area.
- All other pool amenities within the Waikolohe Valley are available for the entire family to enjoy.
- Family cabanas are available to rent at Keiki Cove, Menehune Bridge and Ka Maka Landing.
More Disney Experiences News:
- Disney Legend Bob Gurr is being brought to life in an all-new way at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – as a Funko Pop!
- A refreshed and updated Le Pays des Contes de Fées (Storybook Land) will open August 30th at Disneyland Paris.
- In honor of the park’s 69th anniversary, Disneyland celebrated with a special cavalcade!
- Alongside the official debut of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom, three of the bears have debuted new costumes for meeting guests.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com