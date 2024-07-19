Wailana Pool at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa to Become an Adult-Only Pool Again

The Wailana Pool at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is set to once again become an adult-only pool beginning next month.

  • Beginning August 5th, 2024, the Wailana Pool at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa will once again become an adult-only pool, offering a more relaxed and tranquil space for guests and Disney Vacation Club Members ages 18 and over.
  • This pool area features a 1,500-square-foot, tension-edge pool, a water wall that empties into the deep end of the pool and tropical shade trees.
  • As part of this change, the cabanas located at Wailana Pool will also be available exclusively for guests and Members ages 18 and over.
  • ‘Alohi Point whirlpool spa will continue to be an adult-only area.
  • All other pool amenities within the Waikolohe Valley are available for the entire family to enjoy.
  • Family cabanas are available to rent at Keiki Cove, Menehune Bridge and Ka Maka Landing.

