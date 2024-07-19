Wailana Pool at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa to Become an Adult-Only Pool Again

The Wailana Pool at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is set to once again become an adult-only pool beginning next month.

What’s Happening:

Beginning August 5th, 2024, the Wailana Pool at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa will once again become an adult-only pool, offering a more relaxed and tranquil space for guests and Disney Vacation Club Members ages 18 and over.

This pool area features a 1,500-square-foot, tension-edge pool, a water wall that empties into the deep end of the pool and tropical shade trees.

As part of this change, the cabanas located at Wailana Pool will also be available exclusively for guests and Members ages 18 and over.

‘Alohi Point whirlpool spa will continue to be an adult-only area.

All other pool amenities within the Waikolohe Valley are available for the entire family to enjoy.

Family cabanas are available to rent at Keiki Cove, Menehune Bridge and Ka Maka Landing.

