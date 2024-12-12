Searchlight Pictures’ “A Real Pain” Available Soon On Digital and Blu-ray

Searchlight Pictures' A Real Pain will be available soon on digital and on Blu-ray.
What’s Happening:
- Be among the first to watch Searchlight Pictures' A Real Pain at home, available digitally on December 31st and on Blu-ray starting February 4th, 2025.
- Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin give powerful performances in A Real Pain, a captivating examination of complex relationships, set against the beautiful backdrop of Poland and featuring a distinctive narrative style.
- In A Real Pain, David and Benji, two cousins with contrasting personalities, come together for a journey across Poland to pay tribute to their cherished grandmother.
- However, their trip becomes complicated as long-standing conflicts emerge, set against the rich tapestry of their family's past.
- The film has received four nominations for the Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Jesse Eisenberg, Best Supporting Actor for Kieran Culkin, and Best Screenplay.
- Earlier this year, the film was honored with the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the Sundance Film Festival.
Bonus Feature:
- Beautiful Fate: Making A Real Pain – Explore the heart and history of Poland by taking a closer look at the behind-the-scenes journey of A Real Pain. Join Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as they navigate themes of family and relationships. Immerse yourself in the humor and humanity that have influenced this story.
- Bonus features can differ depending on the product and the retailer.
Cast:
- Jesse Eisenberg
- Kieran Culkin
- Will Sharpe
- Jennifer Grey
- Kurt Egyiawan
- Liza Sadovy
- Daniel Oreskes
More Entertainment News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com