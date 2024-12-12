Searchlight Pictures’ “A Real Pain” Available Soon On Digital and Blu-ray

The film received the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Searchlight Pictures' A Real Pain will be available soon on digital and on Blu-ray.

What's Happening:

Be among the first to watch Searchlight Pictures' A Real Pain at home, available digitally on December 31st and on Blu-ray starting February 4th, 2025.

Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin give powerful performances in A Real Pain, a captivating examination of complex relationships, set against the beautiful backdrop of Poland and featuring a distinctive narrative style.

In A Real Pain, David and Benji, two cousins with contrasting personalities, come together for a journey across Poland to pay tribute to their cherished grandmother.

, David and Benji, two cousins with contrasting personalities, come together for a journey across Poland to pay tribute to their cherished grandmother. However, their trip becomes complicated as long-standing conflicts emerge, set against the rich tapestry of their family's past.

The film has received four nominations for the Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Jesse Eisenberg, Best Supporting Actor for Kieran Culkin, and Best Screenplay.

Earlier this year, the film was honored with the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Bonus Feature:

Beautiful Fate: Making A Real Pain – Explore the heart and history of Poland by taking a closer look at the behind-the-scenes journey of A Real Pain. Join Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as they navigate themes of family and relationships. Immerse yourself in the humor and humanity that have influenced this story.

Bonus features can differ depending on the product and the retailer.

Cast:

Jesse Eisenberg

Kieran Culkin

Will Sharpe

Jennifer Grey

Kurt Egyiawan

Liza Sadovy

Daniel Oreskes

