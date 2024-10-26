Listen to the Greatest Hits from “American Dad!” in New Hollywood Records Release

Hollywood Records has released American Dad!: Greatest Hits, a compilation of songs performed by the cast of the hit animated series.
What’s Happening:
- Hollywood Records has released American Dad!: Greatest Hits, a compilation of songs performed by the cast during the show's run, capturing the unique musical moments that fans love.
- Featuring an exclusive track by The Weeknd, the album is now available to stream on digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
.
- The series will make its return to TBS on Monday, October 28th, presenting new episodes that showcase the voices of:
- Seth MacFarlane
- Wendy Schaal
- Scott Grimes
- Rachael MacFarlane
- Jeff Fischer
- Dee Bradley Baker
- Patrick Stewart
- This season, the Smiths are overjoyed when the Langley Falls boardwalk reopens, the family take a trip to a Mount Everest knock-off, Roger comes down with a mysterious illness, Klaus contends with an imposter and much more.
Tracklist:
- Good Morning U.S.A. (Main Title Theme)
- Girl You Need a Shot (of B12)
- We're Red & We're Gay
- Hot Enough
- Good, No Great Job
- When I Was His Alien
- El Perro (Cilantro's Song)
- Guppy Love
- I Want a Wife
- Hungunder
- Bad, Bad Boy
- Stelio Kontos Theme
- The Weeknd's Dark Secret
- Ollie North
- Top of the Steve Theme
- Mail Song
- Zooka Sharks Rap
- When I Dress My Body
- Daddy's Gone
More Entertainment News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com