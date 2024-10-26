Listen to the Greatest Hits from “American Dad!” in New Hollywood Records Release

The series will make its return to TBS on Monday, October 28th.
Hollywood Records has released American Dad!: Greatest Hits, a compilation of songs performed by the cast of the hit animated series.

What’s Happening:

  • Hollywood Records has released American Dad!: Greatest Hits, a compilation of songs performed by the cast during the show's run, capturing the unique musical moments that fans love.
  • Featuring an exclusive track by The Weeknd, the album is now available to stream on digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

  • The series will make its return to TBS on Monday, October 28th, presenting new episodes that showcase the voices of:
    • Seth MacFarlane
    • Wendy Schaal
    • Scott Grimes
    • Rachael MacFarlane
    • Jeff Fischer
    • Dee Bradley Baker
    • Patrick Stewart
  • This season, the Smiths are overjoyed when the Langley Falls boardwalk reopens, the family take a trip to a Mount Everest knock-off, Roger comes down with a mysterious illness, Klaus contends with an imposter and much more.

Tracklist:

  • Good Morning U.S.A. (Main Title Theme)
  • Girl You Need a Shot (of B12)
  • We're Red & We're Gay
  • Hot Enough
  • Good, No Great Job
  • When I Was His Alien
  • El Perro (Cilantro's Song)
  • Guppy Love
  • I Want a Wife
  • Hungunder
  • Bad, Bad Boy
  • Stelio Kontos Theme
  • The Weeknd's Dark Secret
  • Ollie North
  • Top of the Steve Theme
  • Mail Song
  • Zooka Sharks Rap
  • When I Dress My Body
  • Daddy's Gone

