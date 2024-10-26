Listen to the Greatest Hits from “American Dad!” in New Hollywood Records Release

The series will make its return to TBS on Monday, October 28th.

What’s Happening:

Hollywood Records has released American Dad!: Greatest Hits , a compilation of songs performed by the cast during the show's run, capturing the unique musical moments that fans love.

, a compilation of songs performed by the cast during the show's run, capturing the unique musical moments that fans love. Featuring an exclusive track by The Weeknd, the album is now available to stream on digital platforms such as Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music

.

The series will make its return to TBS on Monday, October 28th, presenting new episodes that showcase the voices of: Seth MacFarlane Wendy Schaal Scott Grimes Rachael MacFarlane Jeff Fischer Dee Bradley Baker Patrick Stewart

This season, the Smiths are overjoyed when the Langley Falls boardwalk reopens, the family take a trip to a Mount Everest knock-off, Roger comes down with a mysterious illness, Klaus contends with an imposter and much more.

Tracklist:

Good Morning U.S.A. (Main Title Theme)

Girl You Need a Shot (of B12)

We're Red & We're Gay

Hot Enough

Good, No Great Job

When I Was His Alien

El Perro (Cilantro's Song)

Guppy Love

I Want a Wife

Hungunder

Bad, Bad Boy

St elio Kontos Theme

The Weeknd's Dark Secret

Ollie North

Top of the Steve Theme

Mail Song

Zooka Sharks Rap

When I Dress My Body

Daddy's Gone

