Blue Man Group Returns to Orlando — ICON Park to Host New Show and Retail Experience

The paint-covered performers are returning to central Florida after their departure from Universal Orlando Resort.

The (Blue) Boys are Back:

The Blue Man Group announced new information about their return to Orlando.

In a colorful ceremony, the painted performers announced they will call ICON Park their new home. The 20-acre destination, known for the Orlando Eye, is part of Universal Boulevard’s growing nightlife scene.

During the announcement by company executives, the Blue Men quickly crashed the event causing chaos with their iconic and messy theatrics.

ICON Park will host two new Blue Man Group experiences. A new custom-designed 578-seat theatre for the Blue Man Group’s new show is currently being built to highlight the multi-sensory theatre experience. This includes state-of-the-art audio, lighting, video and theatre technology. The new Orlando show will combine new scenes and fan-favorite bits with their famous combination of music, performance art, and comedy.

The theatre is expected to open late this year.

Additionally, the entertainment destination will host a new Blue Man Store. The vibrantly designed retail experience will be covered in colorful props from other Blue Man Group shows. Including shopping and photo ops, fans of the group will love this new addition. The retail space will be located between Blake Shelton’s Ole Red venue and Brother Jimmy’s BBQ.

What They’re Saying:

Blue Man Group Managing Director Jack Kenn: “We could not be more excited about our new show in Orlando and our custom-built theater at ICON Park. ICON Park is the perfect fit for our new home since we both share a passion for creating world-class entertainment, unique experiences and bringing people together.”

"We could not be more excited about our new show in Orlando and our custom-built theater at ICON Park. ICON Park is the perfect fit for our new home since we both share a passion for creating world-class entertainment, unique experiences and bringing people together." ICON Park President/CEO Christ Jaskiewics: "We have great attractions, restaurants and bars, and live music, and we are thrilled that our first live show will be Blue Man Group, which is globally known and loved because it engages guests of all ages and nationalities with high-energy entertainment with no language barrier."

