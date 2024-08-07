Chris Van Etten Returns as Co-Head Writer of “General Hospital”

Chris Van Etten is returning to serve as co-head writer of the ABC soap opera General Hospital alongside Elizabeth Korte, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Van Etten previously served as co-head writer alongside Dan O’Connor until they were replaced in January with Patrick Mulchaney and Elizabeth Korte.

Now, Mulchaney is out, and Van Etten is back in as co-head writer of General Hospital .

. Additionally, script and breakdown writer Cathy LePard has been upped to associate head writer.

Van Etten and Korte are considered long-time respected members of the General Hospital family.

family. Van Etten’s previous credit includes a stint on One Life To Live before joining General Hospital in 2012. Korte joined in 1994.

before joining in 2012. Korte joined in 1994. The head writing team’s first episode airs tomorrow, August 8th.

What They’re Saying:

Executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement to Soap Opera Digest: “No one knows General Hospital and its history more than Elizabeth and Chris. Cathy joined the show in 2023, and her talent and love for the genre has been a tremendous asset to this team. We look forward to this dynamic writing combination continuing the legacy of the show and giving our fans much to look forward to.”

More ABC News: