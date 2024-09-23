Dick Van Dyke Bows Out Of Upcoming Fan Convention Due to Old Age

Dick Van Dyke has bowed out of an upcoming fan convention due to being unable to travel.
What’s Happening:
- Salt Lake City’s ABC station reports that Dick Van Dyke will no longer be attending the city’s upcoming comic convention.
- FanX, Salt Lake City’s pop culture convention, was set to include an appearance from Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke, who had become a fan favorite at the event.
- Unfortunately, due to his old age, the appearance had to be canceled.
- A post about his cancellation mentions that “traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do” at 99 years of age.
- Dick Van Dyke broke a record earlier this year, winning a Daytime Emmy Award at 98 for his guest appearance on Days of our Lives, becoming the oldest person ever to win a Daytime Emmy.
- FanX will be taking place this weekend, September 26th-28th, at the Salt Palace Convention Center.
More Disney News:
