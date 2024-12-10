Jonny Coyne Joins the Cast of the Upcoming Film “The Mandalorian & Grogu”

Cast previously announced include Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White.
Jonny Coyne is set to reprise his role as Imperial Warlord in Jon Favreau's film adaptation of The Mandalorian, titled The Mandalorian & Grogu.

What’s Happening:

  • According to Deadline, Jonny Coyne will reprise his role as Imperial Warlord in Jon Favreau's film adaptation, The Mandalorian & Grogu.
  • Coyne joins an expanding cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White.
  • The film will focus on the two main characters from The Mandalorian as they embark on a completely new adventure.
  • Jon Favreau will direct the film, with production led by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni.

What They’re Saying:

  • Jon Favreau: “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”
  • Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm: "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

More Star Wars News:

