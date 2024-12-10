Jonny Coyne Joins the Cast of the Upcoming Film “The Mandalorian & Grogu”

Jonny Coyne is set to reprise his role as Imperial Warlord in Jon Favreau's film adaptation of The Mandalorian, titled The Mandalorian & Grogu.
- According to Deadline, Jonny Coyne will reprise his role as Imperial Warlord in Jon Favreau's film adaptation, The Mandalorian & Grogu.
- Coyne joins an expanding cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White.
- The film will focus on the two main characters from The Mandalorian as they embark on a completely new adventure.
- Jon Favreau will direct the film, with production led by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni.
- Jon Favreau: “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”
- Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm: "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”
