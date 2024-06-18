Kennedy Space Center Offering Special Viewing Tickets For This Month’s SpaceX Launch

Coming up later this month, Kennedy Space Center is offering viewing tickets for their next SpaceX launch.

What’s Happening:

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex announced special viewing tickets for the SpaceX Falcon Heavy GOES-U launch on June 25th.

Scheduled to launch between 5:16 and 7:16 PM EST, ticket purchases will be able to view the launch from the main campus.

Atlantis North Lawn and Gateway Pavilion will be equipped with jumbotrons with audio and video commentary.

Atlantis North Lawn will also have commentary from a space expert.

GOES-U is intended to provide advanced detection and monitoring of environmental events that could affect the general public, including protection of property, public safety, and economic health.

Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) is a partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA to provide continuous data and imagery of solar activity and atmospheric conditions.

