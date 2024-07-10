National Geographic Films Releases “Sugarcane” Trailer

A trailer has been released for the upcoming National Geographic Documentary Sugarcane.

What’s Happening:

Acquired out of Sundance, Sugarcane follows the cover up by the Catholic Church over the abundant, heinous malpractices that occurred for Indigenous youth in boarding schools within Canada and the United States.

These schools were set up to forcefully assimilate Indigenous children, but also were quietly home to sexual abuse, alleged murders, and more.

The film is directed by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, who both won the Directing Award for U.S. Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film will be released in the United States in August and will stream on Hulu Disney+

