Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightbitch” Coming to Hulu Just After Christmas

After a brief theatrical run, Searchlight Pictures’ Nightbitch will be arriving on Hulu in a little over a week.

Based on the titular novel by Rachel Yoder, the dark comedy features Amy Adams (Disenchanted) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.

Written and directed by Marielle Heller, Nightbitch also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper.

Amy Adams has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor for her role, as well as a Spirit Award nomination for Best Lead Performance.

Our own Bill Gowsell had the opportunity to see the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and you can read his review here

The cast and writer/director of Nightbitch recently sat down to discuss the film in an Academy Conversation

