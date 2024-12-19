Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightbitch” Coming to Hulu Just After Christmas

After a brief theatrical run, Searchlight Pictures’ Nightbitch will be arriving on Hulu in a little over a week.
- Nightbitch will be making its Hulu debut on Friday, December 27th.
- Based on the titular novel by Rachel Yoder, the dark comedy features Amy Adams (Disenchanted) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.
- Written and directed by Marielle Heller, Nightbitch also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper.
- Amy Adams has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor for her role, as well as a Spirit Award nomination for Best Lead Performance.
- Our own Bill Gowsell had the opportunity to see the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and you can read his review here.
- The cast and writer/director of Nightbitch recently sat down to discuss the film in an Academy Conversation.
