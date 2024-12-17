Cast and Writer/Director of “Nightbitch” Discuss the Film in an Academy Conversation

Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy and Marielle Heller talk about the creation of the Searchlight Pictures film.

Award season is quickly approaching, and with that, the official Oscars YouTube channel is beginning to dive deeper into a number of this year’s films – including Searchlight Pictures’ Nightbitch.

What’s Happening:

Based on the titular novel by Rachel Yoder, the dark comedy features Amy Adams ( Disenchanted ) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.

) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn. Written and directed by Marielle Heller, Nightbitch also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper.

On the same day that the Academy released their first shortlist for the 97th Oscars Nightbitch .

. Moderated by Jenelle Riley, the conversation features stars Amy Adams and Scoot McNairy, along with director/writer Marielle Heller.

Check out the full 11-minute conversation for yourself below.

Our own Bill Gowsell had the opportunity to see the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and you can read his review here

Searchlight Pictures’ Nightbitch is in theaters now.

