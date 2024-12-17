Cast and Writer/Director of “Nightbitch” Discuss the Film in an Academy Conversation

Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy and Marielle Heller talk about the creation of the Searchlight Pictures film.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Award season is quickly approaching, and with that, the official Oscars YouTube channel is beginning to dive deeper into a number of this year’s films – including Searchlight Pictures’ Nightbitch.

What’s Happening:

  • Based on the titular novel by Rachel Yoder, the dark comedy features Amy Adams (Disenchanted) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.
  • Written and directed by Marielle Heller, Nightbitch also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper.
  • On the same day that the Academy released their first shortlist for the 97th Oscars, they’ve also shared an Academy Conversation all about Nightbitch.
  • Moderated by Jenelle Riley, the conversation features stars Amy Adams and Scoot McNairy, along with director/writer Marielle Heller.
  • Check out the full 11-minute conversation for yourself below.

  • Our own Bill Gowsell had the opportunity to see the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and you can read his review here.
  • Searchlight Pictures’ Nightbitch is in theaters now.

More Disney Movie News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning