Cast and Writer/Director of “Nightbitch” Discuss the Film in an Academy Conversation

Award season is quickly approaching, and with that, the official Oscars YouTube channel is beginning to dive deeper into a number of this year’s films – including Searchlight Pictures’ Nightbitch.
What’s Happening:
- Based on the titular novel by Rachel Yoder, the dark comedy features Amy Adams (Disenchanted) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.
- Written and directed by Marielle Heller, Nightbitch also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper.
- On the same day that the Academy released their first shortlist for the 97th Oscars, they’ve also shared an Academy Conversation all about Nightbitch.
- Moderated by Jenelle Riley, the conversation features stars Amy Adams and Scoot McNairy, along with director/writer Marielle Heller.
- Check out the full 11-minute conversation for yourself below.
- Our own Bill Gowsell had the opportunity to see the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and you can read his review here.
- Searchlight Pictures’ Nightbitch is in theaters now.
