“Odd Squad” Heads to the UK For Show’s 4th Season on PBS KIDS

The Odd Squad is back to celebrate its 10th anniversary on PBS KIDS with the launch of the show’s highly-anticipated fourth season, which takes the show to the UK.

What’s Happening:

Fred Rogers Productions’ multiple Emmy-winning series Odd Squad has returned with four brand-new episodes on PBS KIDS!

The first four episodes of Season 4 are airing this week on local PBS stations (check local listings for times) and streaming on the PBS KIDS app and website.

Season 4 consists of 12 brand-new episodes of the hit live-action and CG hybrid series.

This season will feature a whole-new world of oddness with new agents and villains in a brand-new location – the UK!

The new season of Odd Squad is co-produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and BBC Studios Kids & Family in association with CBBC, PBS KIDS, TVOKids, and SRC.

, PBS KIDS will host a special marathon on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel from October 12-13. A new game, Dicey Escape , will debut on October 4th on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Game App.

helps kids 4-8 build math, problem-solving and collaboration skills through humor and engaging visual effects. The show centers on intrepid young agents who are part of the Odd Squad , an agency whose mission is to investigate strange happenings.

was created by Tim McKeon ( ) and Adam Peltzman ( ). The series has received a wide range of honors – from 17 Daytime Emmy Awards to five Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, and a BAFTA Children’s Award for International Live Action.

Odd Squad Season 4 Episodes