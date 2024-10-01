“Odd Squad” Heads to the UK For Show’s 4th Season on PBS KIDS

The Odd Squad is back to celebrate its 10th anniversary on PBS KIDS with the launch of the show’s highly-anticipated fourth season, which takes the show to the UK.

(PBS KIDS/Fred Rogers Productions)

What’s Happening:

  • Fred Rogers Productions’ multiple Emmy-winning series Odd Squad has returned with four brand-new episodes on PBS KIDS!
  • The first four episodes of Season 4 are airing this week on local PBS stations (check local listings for times) and streaming on the PBS KIDS app and website.
  • Season 4 consists of 12 brand-new episodes of the hit live-action and CG hybrid series.
  • This season will feature a whole-new world of oddness with new agents and villains in a brand-new location – the UK!
  • The new season of Odd Squad is co-produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and BBC Studios Kids & Family in association with CBBC, PBS KIDS, TVOKids, and SRC.
  • To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Odd Squad, PBS KIDS will host a special marathon on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel from October 12-13.
  • A new game, Dicey Escape, will debut on October 4th on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Game App.
  • Odd Squad helps kids 4-8 build math, problem-solving and collaboration skills through humor and engaging visual effects.
  • The show centers on intrepid young agents who are part of the Odd Squad, an agency whose mission is to investigate strange happenings.
  • Odd Squad was created by Tim McKeon (Helpsters, Adventure Time, Gravity Falls) and Adam Peltzman (Wonder Pets!, Peter Rabbit, Wallykazam!).
  • The series has received a wide range of honors – from 17 Daytime Emmy Awards to five Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, and a BAFTA Children’s Award for International Live Action.

Odd Squad Season 4 Episodes

  • Odd Ones In (Part 1 & 2) – Odd Squad recruits the best Agent in the world to help resolve the spike in oddness, or so they think. / Ozzie and Orli must work together to stop the Icy Mousey that has escaped and is freezing Agents.
  • A Dish Served Odd / Odd Jubilee – Orli wants to go on a tour of her new hometown, but it is delayed when The Trifler is turning things into trifle. / Party Agents arrive with a huge party box. However, the key keeper, who happens to be Ozzie, is missing along with the key.
  • The New Ozzie / Bad Luck-itis – Opie has been promoted to Head of the Department of Help, but Ozzie is torn between solving oddness or helping Opie. / Ozzie has Bad luck- itis that could destroy HQ. Orli and Osgood look for ingredients for the antidote.
  • The Triangle Sisters / Miss Information – When the museum reports missing shapes, Ozzie and Orli think they know the villains who are responsible. / Miss Information uses bar graphs to spread false data about Odd Squad to the town.
  • A Dicey Situation / Lift Off – Captain O tells a story about when she faced Dottie Doubloon, who covered islands in polka dots. / An interdimensional clam needs to be returned to its rightful home, but the Odd Squad lifts (elevators) aren’t as simple as Orli thinks.
  • A Tour of Odd Squad / Club 37 – Opie is hosting the Odd Squad Superfan tour but finds out a villain has joined in disguise. Can she catch them? / After finding out about Club 37, Orli and Ozzie must solve a total of 37 cases to be granted access.
  • Odd Way Round / Strictly Odd Dancing – Orli must find her way to the Odd Squad test center, while villains try to stop her from making it on time. / Ostin and Olyla tell the others the story of how they learned to love singing and dancing because of a villain.
  • Villain of the Year / Planes, Trains, and Oddmobiles – Odd Squad Agents help an unlikely villain win the ultimate villain prize, but are they up to the challenge? / An angry Huggle Monster wants her eggs back faster than Onom can deliver them. Can Orli and Ozzie hold off the flying beast?
  • Part of the Furniture / The Odd Ness Monster – Orli has joined too many clubs but needs to help Orwell keep HQ running. Does she have time for everything? / Onom and Orwell must wait for The Oddness Monster to wake up to lure it back to sleep before it can destroy HQ.
  • Oddtober the Thirteenth / Agent Overhill’s Last Day – The Agents organize a party for villains in order to have a day off from oddness, but only if they succeed in making them happy. / Agent Overhill is retiring but has one last villain to catch before the end of the day.
  • The Other Ozzie / Three is the Oddest Number – Oz from The Movie Star dimension comes to help Orli find out who is turning the townspeople purple. / Three young villains have been causing havoc, but what do they want and why does Ozzie know them?
  • Should Odd Acquaintance Be Forgot (Part 1 & 2) – The Terrible Three have broken into HQ and are planning ultimate oddness, but where are they hiding? / The Agents must close the containment units before oddness takes over the whole town—can they find enough kids to help them?
