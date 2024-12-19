“Stolen Kingdom” Documentary About Buzzy Audio-Animatronic Theft to Premiere at the 31st Slamdance Film Festival

The documentary, which has been in development for 2 years, will premiere in February 2025.

The documentary Stolen Kingdom, which explores the theft of the Buzzy audio-animatronic from EPCOT’s former Wonders of Life pavilion, is set to debut at the 31st Slamdance Film Festival next year.

What’s Happening:

Slamdance announced its full lineup for 2025, which includes the film Stolen Kingdom .

. The festival is set to run from February 20th to 26th at the Director’s Guild of America (DGA) and Quixote in West Hollywood.

The opening night will take place at The Egyptian Theatre on February 20th.

Furthermore, online screenings will be available on the Slamdance Channel from February 24th to March 7th, though exact screening times have not yet been revealed.

About Stolen Kingdom:

tells the story of mischief, scandal, and theft at Walt Disney World, culminating in the mysterious disappearance of an animatronic valued at nearly $500,000. This animatronic, named Buzzy, famously went missing from the now-closed Cranium Command attraction in EPCOT.

Shortly after, former cast member Patrick Spikes was arrested for stealing Disney property worth thousands, including costumes from the Haunted Mansion.

It was later disclosed that NBA player Robin Lopez had obtained Buzzy's clothing from Spikes, but Buzzy himself is still unaccounted for.

Cast:

Patrick Spikes

Dave Ensign

Matt Sonswa

Leonard Kinsey

Dan Bell

Credits:

Stolen Kingdom is directed by Joshua Bailey, with production led by Jake Williams, Slater Wayne, and Brandon Pickering.

31st Slamdance Film Festival Passes:

Festival passes are currently available for purchase.

Both in-person and virtual passes are priced at $50 individually or $75 for a bundled package, and can be purchased here

Additionally, virtual passes can be accessed through the Slamdance Channel for $50, which also includes a subscription to the annual program.

