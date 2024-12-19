“Stolen Kingdom” Documentary About Buzzy Audio-Animatronic Theft to Premiere at the 31st Slamdance Film Festival

The documentary Stolen Kingdom, which explores the theft of the Buzzy audio-animatronic from EPCOT’s former Wonders of Life pavilion, is set to debut at the 31st Slamdance Film Festival next year.
- Slamdance announced its full lineup for 2025, which includes the film Stolen Kingdom.
- The festival is set to run from February 20th to 26th at the Director’s Guild of America (DGA) and Quixote in West Hollywood.
- The opening night will take place at The Egyptian Theatre on February 20th.
- Furthermore, online screenings will be available on the Slamdance Channel from February 24th to March 7th, though exact screening times have not yet been revealed.
About Stolen Kingdom:
- Announced two years ago, Stolen Kingdom tells the story of mischief, scandal, and theft at Walt Disney World, culminating in the mysterious disappearance of an animatronic valued at nearly $500,000.
- This animatronic, named Buzzy, famously went missing from the now-closed Cranium Command attraction in EPCOT.
- Shortly after, former cast member Patrick Spikes was arrested for stealing Disney property worth thousands, including costumes from the Haunted Mansion.
- It was later disclosed that NBA player Robin Lopez had obtained Buzzy's clothing from Spikes, but Buzzy himself is still unaccounted for.
Cast:
- Patrick Spikes
- Dave Ensign
- Matt Sonswa
- Leonard Kinsey
- Dan Bell
Credits:
- Stolen Kingdom is directed by Joshua Bailey, with production led by Jake Williams, Slater Wayne, and Brandon Pickering.
31st Slamdance Film Festival Passes:
- Festival passes are currently available for purchase.
- Both in-person and virtual passes are priced at $50 individually or $75 for a bundled package, and can be purchased here.
- Additionally, virtual passes can be accessed through the Slamdance Channel for $50, which also includes a subscription to the annual program.
