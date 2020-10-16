Walt Disney Animation Studios Celebrates 93 Years with “Animontage” Video

To celebrate nearly 100 years of animation from the Walt Disney Animation Studios, today, on their 93rd anniversary, the studio has showcased multiple generations of the art form in a video they’ve published, the “Walt Disney Animation Studios Animontage.”

What’s Happening:

On this day in 1923, Walt Disney Animation Studio was founded. To celebrate, they have made and posted this video showcasing 97 years of storytelling.

The video features a score composed by Christophe Beck (Frozen, Frozen 2) that will sound familiar to fans of Disney California Adventure World of Color – Celebrate