New Music Titled “Wakanda Forever Prologue” Set to be Released July 25th

What's Happening:

Marvel Entertainment shared on Twitter that new music titled Wakanda Forever Prologue is coming out on July 25th.

is coming out on July 25th. The track features Tems and Kendrick Lamar in the official trailer that was played at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

At the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were given huge news regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on November 11th, and attendees in Hall H got an exclusive look at the brand new trailer for the sequel.

will be released on November 11th, and attendees in Hall H got an exclusive look at the brand new trailer for the sequel. The trailer is set to Wakanda Forever Prologue .

