New Music Titled “Wakanda Forever Prologue” Set to be Released July 25th

What's Happening:
- Marvel Entertainment shared on Twitter that new music titled Wakanda Forever Prologue is coming out on July 25th.
- The track features Tems and Kendrick Lamar in the official trailer that was played at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
- At the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were given huge news regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on November 11th, and attendees in Hall H got an exclusive look at the brand new trailer for the sequel.
- The trailer is set to Wakanda Forever Prologue.
- You can pre-order by clicking here.
