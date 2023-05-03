Preview of “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Paris Before Its Official Reopening on May 5th

"it's a small world" is a classic attraction for those of all ages. It can be found at Disney Parks all over the world, including Disneyland Paris. Although it has been closed for refurbishments, guests will soon be able to ride "The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed" once again.

What’s Happening:

"it's a small world" has been closed at Disneyland Paris for refurbishment since November of 2021.

We were able to get a preview of the attraction before the official reopening on May 5.

Check out the video below.

About "it's a small world": (According to the Disneyland Paris website)

Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages.

Amid vibrant backdrops, you'll travel through country after country, and by journey's end, you'll see that it really is a small world after all.

The Story Behind the Song: