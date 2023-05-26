“The Little Mermaid” Takes In 10.3 Million In Previews

The Little Mermaid, the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic of the same name, is already in previews and has begun raking in the clams, so to speak.

Variety is reporting that the new live-action adaptation from Disney, The Little Mermaid, has already taken in $10.3 million in preview box office alone.

The highly-anticipated film is projected to open with $100 million, but given that the opening occurs over a holiday weekend (Memorial Day), the total could potentially land even higher, with some reports expecting $120-$125 million.

How does this compare to other live-action Disney adaptations? In 2019, the last theatrical live-action adaptation debuted with The Lion King . The film took in $23 million in previews leading up to a $191 million opening weekend, eventually grossing more than a billion dollars globally.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy. The film stars: Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian, Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder, Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina, Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby, Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula.

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ( Finding Neverland ).

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ( The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters everywhere.