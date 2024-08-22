The National Geographic Application for iOS and Android Will Shut Down Next Month

At the end of next month, app users will have their subscriptions automatically canceled.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic

Users who have subscriptions to the Nat Geo application who would still like to access the exclusive content from the application will have to resubscribe to the National Geographic website. All app subscriptions will be canceled on September 26th. Users will receive prorated refunds within 30 days of that date.

After the shutdown, users will no longer be able to access saved or downloaded content in the Nat Geo app.

The National Geographic archive and online-exclusive content will be available through a subscription to nationalgeographic.com

You can view their full FAQ page regarding the shutdown here

Read More: