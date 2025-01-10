Updated Toy Story Sleepwear Collection Announced by Little Sleepies

PJs and more for kids and adults alike.

Little Sleepies has announced a new version of their Toy Story collection, featuring sleepwear for kids and accompanying PJs for their parents.

What’s Happening:

Following the popularity of their Disney and Pixar Toy Story Collection last year, Little Sleepies has revealed a new version of the collection for 2025 via Instagram

The vibrant blue Disney and Pixar Toy Story Adventures print is back, this time featuring family matching PJs and Play styles.

A pink print is also available on PJs, Skater Dresses & Flutter Crewneck Sweatshirts along with a cow print skirt for a cowgirl-inspired look inspired by Jessie.

The Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Alien Loveys are coming back too, which add the beloved characters to security blankets.

The Disney and Pixar Toy Story Collection is coming to littlesleepiees.com on January 14, 2025 at 12pm ET. You can check out a couple more photos of what’s available below.

