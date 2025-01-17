Several more “One World Under Doom” tie-in titles have been revealed by Marvel, with the big cross-company storyline continuing into newly-announced April releases.
- Marvel’s big “One World Under Doom” crossover story will continue to have major ramifications on ongoing titles like Avengers, Red Hulk and Fantastic Four – or Fantastic Two, as it’s temporarily being referred to – in April, while also continuing in Doom-adjacent limited series Doom’s Division, Doom Academy and Thunderbolts: Doomstrike.
- Among the highlights of the newly announced issues, Avengers #25 features a new team of Masters of Evil, a team with many lineups through the decades, though their most infamous storyline is likely still 1986’s Avengers: Under Siege, in which a team led by Baron Zemo successfully took control of Avengers Mansion. Red Hulk #3 meanwhile finds Thunderbolt Ross’ crimson creature on the run from Doom, while Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #3 pits Bucky’s current team of Thunderbolts against much of the original lineup from the 1990s.
- Check out the official descriptions for each release below.
Avengers #25
- Written by Jed MacKay
- Art by Valerio Schiti
- RISE OF THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT MASTERS OF EVIL!
- While the Avengers are busy dealing with Doom, the new Masters of Evil strike in this giant-sized 25th issue!
- On Sale 4/23
Doom Academy #3 (OF 5)
- Written by MacKenzie Cadenhead
- Art by Pasqual Ferry & João M.P. Lemos
- SECRET LATVERIAN LEGENDS REVEALED!
- Zoe fights the monsters of your childhood nightmares – which, c’mon, you have to admit, that’s pretty cool. Meanwhile, her friends are forced to ask – why do the good rescue plans always involve asking people you really don’t like for help?!
- On Sale 4/30
Doom’s Division #2 (OF 5)
- Written by Yoon Ha Lee
- Art by Minkyu Jung
- AN ALL-NEW SUPER-TEAM UNITES!
- Under Doom, Tiger Division has three new members from across Asia: Wave, Karma and Aero! Their first mission brings them to Japan to stop a resistance being led by the molten mutant, SUNFIRE! But Sunfire isn’t the only danger that awaits them in the perilous waters off Japan’s coast…
- On Sale 4/30
Fantastic Four Two #31
- Written by Ryan North
- Art by Cory Smith
- FANTASTIC TWO!
- As Ben recovers from what Doom has done to him, the Fantastic Four learn they’re losing their powers at the one time they need them the most desperately! If they can’t reverse the effect, they may be lost forever – and Doom will be unstoppable. But the family has an idea of how to get them back – and to do it safely. They need only recreate the circumstances that first gave them their powers. But when safety doesn’t get them results, there is a more desperate path available to the Four – and they take it. It all comes down to this! A young woman. Her kid brother. The man she loves. His only friend… and a desperate launch into space.
- On Sale 4/30
Red Hulk #3
- Written by Benjamin Percy
- Art by Geoff Shaw
- HUNTED BY DOOM!
- Thunderbolt Ross has escaped Doctor Doom’s dungeon, but the wounded general is too weak to turn into the Red Hulk. In the hostile, snowbound Latverian mountains, Ross, Machine Man and Deathlok are relentlessly chased by an army of Doombots! Will these heroes survive this issue’s explosive ending?!
- On Sale 4/30
Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #3 (OF 5)
- Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing
- Art by Tommaso Bianchi
- LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE!
- Bucky, Songbird, Sharon Carter and the Midnight Angels launch a daring plan to target Doctor Doom’s supply of vibranium. But standing in their way are – THE THUNDERBOLTS?! It’s THUNDERBOLTS VS. THUNDERBOLTS – ’NUFF SAID!
- On Sale 4/30
- “One World Under Doom” finds Doctor Doom finally taking over the entire world after becoming the new Sorcerer Supreme and declaring himself emperor of the world.
- The storyline kicks off with the central nine-issue One World Under Doom series, written by Ryan North and illustrated by R.B. Silva, which begins on February 12.
