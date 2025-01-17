As Ben recovers from what Doom has done to him,

learn they’re losing their powers at the one time they need them the most desperately! If they can’t reverse the effect, they may be lost forever – and Doom will be unstoppable. But the family has an idea of how to get them back – and to do it safely. They need only recreate the circumstances that first gave them their powers. But when safety doesn’t get them results, there is a more desperate path available to the Four – and they take it. It all comes down to this! A young woman. Her kid brother. The man she loves. His only friend… and a desperate launch into space.