Tickets Still Available to Bring in 2025 at the Promenade at Sunset Walk

This event will take place rain or shine.

Tickets are still available for the New Year's Eve celebration taking place at the Promenade at Sunset Walk. The event will begin on December 31 at 8 p.m.

What’s Happening:

Join in for the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration at the Promenade at Sunset Walk.

Get ready to "Party Like It’s 1999" with a fantastic lineup of live music, outstanding dining choices, exciting activities, dazzling fireworks, and so much more.

The event features Scotty B and Project DJ Slam, with a special guest appearance by Sir Jac, and is a tribute to Prince.

Free parking is provided for this family-friendly event, which invites participants of all ages.

Children three and under can attend at no charge.

Tickets can be bought here

Please note that pets, blankets, chairs, umbrellas, and outside food or drinks are prohibited.

This Event Also Features:

Midnight Fireworks Spectacular

DJ K1X

LED Street Performers & Musicians

Laser Light Show

Confetti Storm

Flame & Special FX

Complimentary Party Favors

1999, Mirror, and 360° Photo Ops

Over 20 Restaurants, Shops, and Experiences

Planning a Trip?:

