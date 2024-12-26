Tickets Still Available to Bring in 2025 at the Promenade at Sunset Walk

This event will take place rain or shine.
by |
Tags: ,

Tickets are still available for the New Year's Eve celebration taking place at the Promenade at Sunset Walk. The event will begin on December 31 at 8 p.m.

What’s Happening:

  • Join in for the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration at the Promenade at Sunset Walk.
  • Get ready to "Party Like It’s 1999" with a fantastic lineup of live music, outstanding dining choices, exciting activities, dazzling fireworks, and so much more.
  • The event features Scotty B and Project DJ Slam, with a special guest appearance by Sir Jac, and is a tribute to Prince.
  • Free parking is provided for this family-friendly event, which invites participants of all ages.
  • Children three and under can attend at no charge.
  • This event will take place rain or shine.
  • Tickets can be bought here and no refunds will be issued.
  • Please note that pets, blankets, chairs, umbrellas, and outside food or drinks are prohibited.

This Event Also Features:

  • Midnight Fireworks Spectacular
  • DJ K1X
  • LED Street Performers & Musicians
  • Laser Light Show
  • Confetti Storm
  • Flame & Special FX
  • Complimentary Party Favors
  • 1999, Mirror, and 360° Photo Ops
  • Over 20 Restaurants, Shops, and Experiences

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

More Recent News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy