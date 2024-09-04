Dollywood Is Ready To “Fall” Into Their 2024 Harvest Festival

Dollywood is set to come alive with peak autumnal hues for Dollywood’s annual Harvest Festival.
What’s Happening:
- Pigeon Forge’s crown jewel is set to take advantage of the gorgeous Tennessee fall when their Harvest Festival begins on September 9th.
- The park will be adorned with new decor to bring the Great Smoky Mountains’ stunning fall colors to life.
- Returning this year will be Great Pumpkin LumiNights, this fan-favorite event that brings the fall foliage and iconography into the night with stunning carved pumpkins and larger-than-life displays.
- Speaking of, more than 12000 pumpkins will pop-up around Dollywood as part of this exceptional event.
- The menu items will also take inspiration from the season, with dishes like spiced pumpkin bisque, harvest apple lemonade, and maple-brown sugar pecan cinnamon apple stuffed sweet potatoes.
- Of course, the iconic Dollywood entertainment will stay top notch throughout the festival as well, with more than 1100 individual performances filling the theaters and streets.
- As always, the resident craftspeople that call Dollywood home will bring their skills to the festival as well, with seasonal crafts, foods, and art made available for purchase.
- Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana begins September 9th and lasts through October 28th, so be sure to head to their website for more details about this fall-tastic celebration.
