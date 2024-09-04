Dollywood Is Ready To “Fall” Into Their 2024 Harvest Festival

Dollywood is set to come alive with peak autumnal hues for Dollywood’s annual Harvest Festival.

What’s Happening:

Pigeon Forge’s crown jewel is set to take advantage of the gorgeous Tennessee fall when their Harvest Festival begins on September 9th.

The park will be adorned with new decor to bring the Great Smoky Mountains’ stunning fall colors to life.

Returning this year will be Great Pumpkin LumiNights, this fan-favorite event that brings the fall foliage and iconography into the night with stunning carved pumpkins and larger-than-life displays.

Speaking of, more than 12000 pumpkins will pop-up around Dollywood as part of this exceptional event.

The menu items will also take inspiration from the season, with dishes like spiced pumpkin bisque, harvest apple lemonade, and maple-brown sugar pecan cinnamon apple stuffed sweet potatoes.

Of course, the iconic Dollywood entertainment will stay top notch throughout the festival as well, with more than 1100 individual performances filling the theaters and streets.

As always, the resident craftspeople that call Dollywood home will bring their skills to the festival as well, with seasonal crafts, foods, and art made available for purchase.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana begins September 9th and lasts through October 28th, so be sure to head to their website for more details

More Dollywood News: