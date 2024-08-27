First Look Inside the 2024 Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

The horror is almost here! Ahead of tomorrow’s Annual Passholder preview of the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, Universal Orlando has shared a first look inside.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28th, Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will be among the first to enter this year’s Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store.
  • Ahead of the preview, Universal Orlando has shared a video offering up a look inside the Tribute Store.
  • The video is framed and shot as a first-person exploration through the highly detailed, themed rooms.
  • Starting off at the nearby Museum of Antiquities, the tour moves into the Tribute Store offering a tantalizing glimpse of the many details that await within.
  • Continuing the theme of the facade, the store seems to be set in some sort of post-apocalyptic area, covered in graffiti and overrun by giant bats.
  • Watch the tour of the Tribute Store for yourself in the video below.

  • Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, August 30th at Universal Studios Florida. Find out more about this year’s event by pursuing our HHN tag.

More Halloween Horror Nights News:

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning