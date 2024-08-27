First Look Inside the 2024 Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida

The horror is almost here! Ahead of tomorrow’s Annual Passholder preview of the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, Universal Orlando has shared a first look inside.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28th, Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will be among the first to enter this year’s Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store.
- Ahead of the preview, Universal Orlando has shared a video offering up a look inside the Tribute Store.
- The video is framed and shot as a first-person exploration through the highly detailed, themed rooms.
- Starting off at the nearby Museum of Antiquities, the tour moves into the Tribute Store offering a tantalizing glimpse of the many details that await within.
- Continuing the theme of the facade, the store seems to be set in some sort of post-apocalyptic area, covered in graffiti and overrun by giant bats.
- Watch the tour of the Tribute Store for yourself in the video below.
- Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, August 30th at Universal Studios Florida. Find out more about this year’s event by pursuing our HHN tag.
