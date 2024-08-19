Universal Shares A Glimpse Of Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Debuting Across the Globe

Universal Studios has shared a look at the ooky, spooky merchandise heading to Halloween Horror Nights events around the globe.
What’s Happening:
- As Halloween Horror Nights begins across the globe at four different Universal resorts (Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and Singapore), so does the unveiling of new merchandise for the events.
- This year’s collection is the largest line-up of apparel, souvenirs, and more the event has ever seen.
- Universal Orlando Resort & Universal Studios Hollywood
- Lil’ Boo will return on a multitude of items, including a shoulder plush that’s sure to be an outfit completer.
- Neon colors and skulls are the aesthetic for this year’s collection, including on tees, bucket hats, and other accessories.
- The films represented in this year’s scare zones and houses will appear on a variety of products (M3GAN, The Black Phone, A Quiet Place, etc.)
- Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines is an all new twist of the classic monsters with brand new artwork celebrating the Halloween icons.
- Chucky is back with an all new popcorn bucket, featuring brand new phrases.
- August 28th will open Universal Orlando’s newest Tribute Store, taking guests into a dystopian city where an ancient evil has been unleashed. There guests can pick up all the newest Horror Nights merchandise and treats
- Those who can’t visit can still pick up the new items online.
- Universal Studios Japan
- A new collection inspired by Hami-Kuma, the grotesquely cute rule of Halloween Horror Nights, and his alter-ego, Hami-Kuma Soul, will debut.
- The first-ever collaboration with “Chainsaw Man” will also bring another new collection.
- Universal Studios Singapore
- The iconic Halloween Horror Nights logo takes centerstage on a wide array of accessories and drinkware.
- The infamous Chucky popcorn bucket is also heading to Singapore with its ridiculous phrases.
- Those interested can also find a variety of items from the events through Amazon.
