Universal Shares A Glimpse Of Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Debuting Across the Globe

Universal Studios has shared a look at the ooky, spooky merchandise heading to Halloween Horror Nights events around the globe.

What’s Happening:

As Halloween Horror Nights begins across the globe at four different Universal resorts (Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and Singapore), so does the unveiling of new merchandise for the events.

This year’s collection is the largest line-up of apparel, souvenirs, and more the event has ever seen.

Universal Orlando Lil’ Boo will return on a multitude of items, including a shoulder plush that’s sure to be an outfit completer.



Neon colors and skulls are the aesthetic for this year’s collection, including on tees, bucket hats, and other accessories.

The films represented in this year’s scare zones and houses will appear on a variety of products (M3GAN, The Black Phone, A Quiet Place, etc.)

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines is an all new twist of the classic monsters with brand new artwork celebrating the Halloween icons.

Chucky is back with an all new popcorn bucket, featuring brand new phrases.

August 28th will open Universal Orlando’s newest Tribute Store, taking guests into a dystopian city where an ancient evil has been unleashed. There guests can pick up all the newest Horror Nights merchandise and treats

Those who can’t visit can still pick up the new items online

Universal Studios Japan

A new collection inspired by Hami-Kuma, the grotesquely cute rule of Halloween Horror Nights, and his alter-ego, Hami-Kuma Soul, will debut.

The first-ever collaboration with “Chainsaw Man” will also bring another new collection.

Universal Studios Singapore

The iconic Halloween Horror Nights logo takes centerstage on a wide array of accessories and drinkware.

The infamous Chucky popcorn bucket is also heading to Singapore with its ridiculous phrases.

Those interested can also find a variety of items from the events through Amazon

