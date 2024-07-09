2024 Dates Revealed for Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Even though it’s not even Halloween Horror Nights season yet, Universal Orlando is already preparing for the holidays with the announcement of dates for this year’s event.

What’s Happening:

  • Through a new trailer, Universal Orlando Resort revealed the dates for this year’s holiday event – running from November 22nd through December 31st, 2024.
  • The holidays at Universal Orlando Resort are your chance to let loose and set your festive side free. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s — all the traditional feasts, Holiday décor, and festivities are here, along with a few surprises!

  • Join the celebration with seasonal shows and decorations in both Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
  • Enjoy giant balloons at Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s with characters from Illumination’s Despicable Me and DreamWorks Animation's Shrek.
  • Get together with the resident Whos and enjoy the music and fun of The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular starring the Grinch.
  • However you holiday, enjoy the dazzling decor and unforgettable entertainment beginning November 22nd.

More Universal Orlando News:

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning