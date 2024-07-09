2024 Dates Revealed for Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort

Even though it’s not even Halloween Horror Nights season yet, Universal Orlando is already preparing for the holidays with the announcement of dates for this year’s event.
- Through a new trailer, Universal Orlando Resort revealed the dates for this year’s holiday event – running from November 22nd through December 31st, 2024.
- The holidays at Universal Orlando Resort are your chance to let loose and set your festive side free. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s — all the traditional feasts, Holiday décor, and festivities are here, along with a few surprises!
- Join the celebration with seasonal shows and decorations in both Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
- Enjoy giant balloons at Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s with characters from Illumination’s Despicable Me and DreamWorks Animation's Shrek.
- Get together with the resident Whos and enjoy the music and fun of The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular starring the Grinch.
- However you holiday, enjoy the dazzling decor and unforgettable entertainment beginning November 22nd.
