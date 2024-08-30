Video: Universal Orlando Creative Director Lora Sauls Shares New Overview of Halloween Horror Nights 33

In a recent presentation, the Universal Orlando Resort creative shared all new insights into this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

HHN 33 Info:

Laughing Place had the pleasure to attend a presentation by Lora Sauls, Assistant Director of Creative Development and Show Direction for Art, Design, and Entertainment at Universal Orlando Resort. During the approximately 15-minute showcase, she shared new information and a brief overview on Halloween Horror Nights 33.

The presentation included exciting insights into the creative process behind the houses and scarezones that terrify guests every year.

Last night, the 33rd year of the horror event held its Team Member preview as the event prepares to open to the public tonight.

You can check out a full video of the informative presentation below:

