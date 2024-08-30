Video: Universal Orlando Creative Director Lora Sauls Shares New Overview of Halloween Horror Nights 33

In a recent presentation, the Universal Orlando Resort creative shared all new insights into this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.
HHN 33 Info:
- Laughing Place had the pleasure to attend a presentation by Lora Sauls, Assistant Director of Creative Development and Show Direction for Art, Design, and Entertainment at Universal Orlando Resort. During the approximately 15-minute showcase, she shared new information and a brief overview on Halloween Horror Nights 33.
- The presentation included exciting insights into the creative process behind the houses and scarezones that terrify guests every year.
- Last night, the 33rd year of the horror event held its Team Member preview as the event prepares to open to the public tonight.
- You can check out a full video of the informative presentation below:
Read More Halloween Horror Nights:
- Photos: A Sampling of Speciality Food Items Available During Halloween Horror Nights 33 at Universal Studios Florida
- Universal Studios Hollywood Announces “Late Night with Chucky” Live Talk Show for Halloween Horror Nights, Plus a Preview of Speciality Food and Beverage Items
- Photos: Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Event Merchandise at Universal Orlando