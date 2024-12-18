Maxon’s Must Visit Parks of 2025

A new year ushers in another theme park season with new rides, attractions, and parks! Heading into 2025, let’s check out some of the top parks I’d like to visit.

As the end of December approaches, most people begin to think about how they’d like their lives to improve over the next year. Some may join a gym, others may take up a new diet regiment, but, for me, it's time to begin thinking about a new year of trips, thrilling coasters and attractions. Next year, I already have a few must visits. There is so much to look forward to in 2025 in terms of theme park additions, so my plans definitely have highlights from some of the year’s most exciting additions. However, there are a few parks I just can’t wait to get back to!

Epic Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)

Let’s kick things off with the big one. Universal’s Epic Universe is the first new major theme park opening in the United States since Disney California Adventure in 2001. For many enthusiasts, myself included, this is the first time I’ve ever been able to experience the excitement of watching a new park concept from the top 2 hitters in the themed entertainment world come to life. Over the past several decades, Disney and Universal have built parks overseas, however, all of them have been new resorts replicating aspects of the brands’ “castle” and “studios” parks. Epic Universe has an identity of its own. Stepping through the portals of Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk will provide almost 100% unique experiences to theme park fans visiting from around the world. While Super Nintendo World does exist in a nearly identical form in Japan and the stage production over in How to Train Your Dragon comes directly from Beijing, this park has so much to offer that it will be hard to care about a few repeat attractions.

For me, I’ll be running to Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment. The new thrilling Kuka arm ride is expected to bring the thrills and chills of Halloween Horror Nights to the high-tech, high-intensity attraction. Located in the ominous castle of Darkmoor, great-great granddaughter of Henry Frankenstein, Dr. Victoria Frankenstein will invite guests to see an exhibit of all the monsters, all is well until something goes horribly wrong.

I also can’t wait to launch through the skies on Stardust Racers. The MACK launched racing coaster features multiple launches, airtime, and inversions. It will be incredible to experience a world-class racing coaster at the resort once again.

Cedar Point

For those that have never taken a trip out to America’s Roller Coast, it is a must for any thrill seeker. It has been over ten years since my last visit to the Point. While the park has received several new additions worthy of a trip, their upcoming Vekoma Tilt Coaster Siren’s Curse is what really put Sandusky, Ohio on my map. That’s not to say Valravn and Steel Vengeance haven’t been on my radar, but so many amazing coasters have opened throughout the past decade, it's hard to ride them all. Vekoma has sold several of their updated Tilt Coaster model, which sees the coaster track pivot at the top of the lift from 0 to 90 degrees before releasing riders through an inversion filled layout. However, none have opened yet. The only operating Vekoma Tilt Coaster in the world sits at Taiwan’s Discovery World. Titled Gravity Max, the coaster has been operating since 2002 and I have been watching POVs of the crazy attraction since the early days of Google Video and YouTube. I can’t wait to finally experience one of the roller coaster industry's most insane coaster models.

With the recent closure of Kingda Ka, hopefully Cedar Point will be able to reliably operate Top Thrill 2 this season, where it could hold the record for tallest coaster in the world if it opens prior to Six Flags Qiddiya’s Falcon’s Flight.

Phantasialand (During the Winter)

Phantasialand, located near Cologne, Germany, is one of the world’s best theme parks. They sit up with Disney and Universal in immersion and quality. While my last visit was less than a year and a half ago, I didn’t get enough of this park. What has really sold me on a revisit is some of the gorgeous videos of the park's incomparably-themed coasters running during the winter. The park operates throughout the entire year, and a recent video showcasing early morning test runs of Taron, the parks Intamin multi launch model, show the world class coaster throwing snow off of the track as they prepared for riders.

Taron at Phantasialand running in the snow is really something cool to watch! pic.twitter.com/gsFIq8FYxt — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) January 18, 2024

I, unfortunately, missed out on the park’s B&M Invert Black Mamba last trip as well. Please do yourself a favor and find your way to Phantasialand.

Mattel Adventure Park (Glendale, Arizona)

Experience all of the amazing worlds of your favorite toys at Arizona’s newest theme park. Mattel Adventure Park, an indoor experience featuring family and thrill rides will invite visitors to enjoy attractions themed around Barbie, Hot Wheels and more! For me, I have always wanted to ride a coaster that looked like one of my Hot Wheels sets, and Mattel is finally making that happen.

Opening in 2025, their headlining thrill attraction Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer will launch riders through a 116 foot loop at 50 miles per hour. Manufactured by Chance Rides, the coaster showcases the iconic orange color of Hot Wheels track, allowing riders to experience a life-sized rush inspired by the toy car brand’s exciting launched tracksets. While there won’t be any jumping through giant shark heads or crashing through walls, this new thrill ride is sure to bring many guests a healthy dose of nostalgia.

Lost Island Theme Park

Located in Waterloo, Iowa, Lost Island Theme Park is one of America’s newest destinations opening in 2022. The family owned park is an absolute delight to visit. The passion behind Lost Island can be found throughout the park’s realms: Tamariki (Spirit), Udara (Air), Awa (Water), Mura (Fire), and Yuta (Earth). The park also boasts adorable mascots and walk around characters that really bring this park to life.

The park’s main attractions can be found in Matugani and Volkanu: Quest for the Golden Idol.

Matugani is one of the United States' last hydraulic launch coasters. Manufactured by Intamin, Matugani was relocated from Liseberg, where it operated for over 10 years. Launching at nearly 47 miles per hour up almost 80 feet, this thrill coaster packs a punch.

Volkanu: Quest for the Golden Idol is a shockingly well themed dark ride. Featuring 4D interactive adventure features an intense storyline, a pre show, and animatronic figures throughout the attraction. The fact that this ride exists outside of a major amusement park is insane. It’s worth the trip out there alone.

And new for 2025, Fire Runner will find its home in the Mura area of the park. The RMC Raptor will add another world class attraction to this unique theme park.

While Lost Island may not boast as many impressive and unique attractions as the other parks on this list, the family-owned park is uniquely warm, inviting, and fun. For those that wish Disney and Universal would venture into unique ideas at their parks, Lost Island provides a wonderful and unfamiliar story to explore.

