Universal Orlando Announces Search For Hosts of New YouTube Series

Universal Orlando is looking for superfans to star in their new YouTube series The Fanny Pack.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando’s robust slate of original YouTube series is adding another with The Fanny Pack.
- Discover Universal is looking for a rotating cast of diverse fans to take viewers along for vlogging-style videos through the resort.
- The series is set to include unscripted video segments, challenges, and more.
- To audition, submit a vlogging-style tour of their favorite local spot while answering questions about themselves and Universal Orlando.
- For those interested, you can head here.
- Auditions are due on July 29th, 2024.
