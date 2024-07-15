Universal Orlando Announces Search For Hosts of New YouTube Series

Universal Orlando is looking for superfans to star in their new YouTube series The Fanny Pack.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Orlando’s robust slate of original YouTube series is adding another with The Fanny Pack.
  • Discover Universal is looking for a rotating cast of diverse fans to take viewers along for vlogging-style videos through the resort.
  • The series is set to include unscripted video segments, challenges, and more.
  • To audition, submit a vlogging-style tour of their favorite local spot while answering questions about themselves and Universal Orlando.
  • For those interested, you can head here.
  • Auditions are due on July 29th, 2024.

