Studio Tour 60th Anniversary Celebration to Expand Into Universal Plaza with New Photo-Ops and Food

The 60th anniversary of the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood is set to expand with all-new photo ops, themed food, and more.

What’s Happening:

This summer, the world-famous Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the return of the “Glamor Trams,” new photo ops and a refresh of the classic “Earthquake” section.

Starting this Saturday, the 60th anniversary celebrations will expand into Universal Plaza with all-new photo ops, including the iconic time machine from the Back to the Future ﬁlms.

ﬁlms. Get a close-up look at the time machine after seeing it on the backlot and pose for pictures with other memorable moments from the park’s history.

The expanded celebration is also set to include more themed food.

More Universal Studios Hollywood News:

A new, original haunted house has been revealed for Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights – Dead Exposure: Death Valley

Universal Studios Hollywood is inviting guests to return to their studio theme park for a second day, doubling their fun with a “Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free”

After the reveal that A Quiet Place is on its way to Halloween Horror Nights in both Hollywood and in Orlando, Universal has also revealed special merchandise items