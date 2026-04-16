Barely NecessitiesL The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for April 14th

This week gives us "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Muppets Plush, new selections at Tokyo Disney Resort, and so much more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 256 – April 14, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

High Fashion Products Inspired by "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

We are less than a month away from the return of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs in 20th Century Studios The Devil Wears Prada 2. For a high-fashion film, you need some high-fashion merchandise and several clothing and merchandise brands have collaborated with Disney to bring designs inspired by the upcoming sequel..

Hallmark Announces Disney World Holiday Decor Inspired by their Upcoming "Holiday Ever After" Film

This holiday season, Hallmark is inviting Disney fans to check out their Walt Disney World-based romance movie Holiday Ever After. While Hallmark is known for their feel good films, they are also famous for their incredible yearly Christmas ornaments and decor. In honor of the upcoming film, Hallmark is releasing several exciting products you won’t wanna miss.

Get Ready for Fuzzy Mayhem! The Muppets Plush and Keychain Collectibles Arrive at Disney Store

It’s been a big week for Muppets fans! Yesterday, we were treated to news about the current changes being made to Rock 'N’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and now Disney Store is bringing a line of plush characters and keychains to shoppers.



Photos: Vanellope's Sweet Pop World Arrives at Tokyo Disneyland with Plenty of Sweet New Merch

Tokyo Disneyland has let Vanellope Von Schweetz and her world of Sugar Rush in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wreck-It Ralph take over the park for a limited-time celebration that kicked off on April 9, Vanellope's Sweet Pop World. Set to run through June 30, 2026, there is a ton of sweet new merchandise to check out at the park for the celebration!

Photos: Retro-Inspired EPCOT Merchandise Celebrates Figment, Dreamfinder, and Classic 1982 Designs

A wave of nostalgia has landed at EPCOT, and it’s bringing fans straight back to 1982. A brand-new retro-inspired merchandise collection has debuted at the park, celebrating its original identity with bold graphics, vintage designs, and beloved characters that longtime Disney fans will instantly recognize.



Embrace Disney Flair in Sportswear You Can't Resist

This summer, you can hit up all your favorite destinations in style with Disney Sports Jerseys from Disney Store! No matter where adventures take you, you can easily show your love of Disney movies and characters as you dress in comfortable, colorful activewear that blends the best of Disney with your personal style.

Countdown to May the 4th with the Star Wars Endor Collection

With just one month and one day until Star Wars Day, otherwise known as May the 4th, we're getting our first look at the first weekly merchandise collection leading up to the big day. The first collection is the truly ewokative Endor Collection – which dropped on Friday, April 10.

Stay Dry with Magic: Universal Releases New Harry Potter Hogwarts Poncho

As we head into Spring, guests heading to Universal Parks & Resorts can expect to encounter occasional rainstorms. And, while the park does offer plastic ponchos, now Harry Potter fans can add a more stylish way to protect themselves from inclement weather.

Add to Your Shopping List





Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – April 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 12-18

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!



Race Over to Disney Store for Blind Box Disney Wishables Plush from "Cars"

The latest trend in collectible merchandise is blind boxes and micro plush, and fortunately, Disney Store has found a way to combine both with their Wishables series. This month, the featured characters are from Pixar’s Cars, giving fans 5 new pals to acquire.

Loungefly Monsters University Backpack Disney Store

Even if you’re not planning on visiting a Disney location in the near future, you can bring some magic and charm along on your daily adventures with Disney accessories! This month, Loungefly is inviting guests to revisit the world of Pixar’s Monsters University as their latest mini backpack arrives at Disney Store.

Springtime Is So Much Better with the Mickey Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Disney Store and Dooney & Bourke have teamed up for another magical accessory drop featuring Mickey Mouse. Designed for the season and fashion-forward Disney fan, this new crossbody bag serves as an essential addition to any Disney collection.



Mother's Day Disney Magic: Check Out Gift Ideas for the Important Women in Your Life

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show how much you love your mom with a great gift. Disney holds an incredibly special place in many families, whether that be enjoying the House of Mouse’s wide array of animated hits or memories from unforgettable Disney Parks trips.



Photos: Mickey Mouse and Friends Fruit Stand Collection Brings Fresh Spring Style to Walt Disney World

Spring has officially arrived, and there’s no better excuse to refresh your home with something bright, fruitful, and full of personality. Over at Walt Disney World Resort, a brand-new collection is bringing a splash of sunshine to park style with the Mickey Mouse and Friends Fruit Stand Collection.

Brooks x runDisney Springtime Surprise Collection Brings Disney Magic to Every Step

In partnership with Brooks Running, runDisney has unveiled a limited-edition lineup of performance shoes inspired by beloved Disney duos and characters. These designs blend Brooks’ signature comfort and support with playful, character-driven aesthetics, making them just as collectible as they are functional.

Photos: Duffy and Friends Shine in Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary Sparkling Jubilee Merchandise Collection

There’s no celebration quite like one at Tokyo DisneySea, and for its 25th anniversary, the magic is getting even more adorable! As the “Sparkling Jubilee” officially kicks off on April 15, a brand-new collection featuring Duffy and his beloved friends has already arrived in stores, giving fans an early look at one of the most charming merchandise drops of the celebration.



Photos: Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary Sparkling Jubilee Merchandise Arrives Ahead of Celebration

A milestone celebration is about to begin at one of Disney’s most beloved parks. Ahead of the official kickoff of the 25th anniversary Sparkling Jubilee, Tokyo DisneySea has debuted a dazzling new merchandise collection that captures the spirit of adventure, fantasy, and celebration that has defined the park for a quarter century.



Unboxing Star Wars: Droid Factory DD-BD Build-a-Droid Action Figure from "Solo"

Mike C. checks out the latest Star Wars action figure in the Droid Factory build-a-droid series. This one is named DD-BD, and it's from the mines of Kessel in Lucasfilm's 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story, and it comes with another limb for TC-332.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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