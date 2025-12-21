Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for December 16th

This week we check out new items celebrating the Avatar franchise, EPCOT Festival of the Arts, Marvel Legends, and Star Wars gifts!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 241 – December 16, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: New Figment Squishmallow Bag Clip Has Arrived at EPCOT

Everyone’s favorite purple dragon is popping up in the most adorable way possible. A brand-new Figment Squishmallows bag clip has landed at EPCOT, giving fans a pint-sized way to carry a little imagination with them wherever they go.

Toy Fair 2025: Inside Just Play’s Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars Showcase

At Toy Fair 2025, Just Play showcased a wide-ranging lineup of Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars toys that are already shaping up to be standouts for the holiday gift-giving season. From interactive preschool playsets and collectible surprises to nostalgic classics with modern twists, the booth offered something for fans of all ages.

Find Your Favorite Artist At This Year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!

The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is just around the corner. Known for blending visual, performing, and culinary arts, it has quickly become a guest favorite filled with plenty of activities, new menu items, and artwork by Disney artists displayed throughout the park. We now have a full list of all the artists that will be showing off their work, new and previously released, during this year’s festivities and where to find them!

Yzma Joins the Party: Limited-Edition Doll Celebrates 25 Years of Chaos

Disney Store is joining fans in celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Emperor's New Groove with a limited-edition Yzma Doll that will have your wallet screaming, "pull the lever!" That translates to, "purchase this doll."



Live Your Best Na'vi Life with the Avatar Collection from RSVLTS

Are you ready to revisit Pandora? Whether you're taking a vacation to Disney's Animal Kingdom to view the floating mountain in person, or just plan to explore the gorgeous moon through your favorite films, you can do it all in style thanks to RSVLTS. Our favorite fashion brand has just launched its Avatar Collection that features vibrant patterns across its signature Kunuflex button down shirts and ultra flexible performance hoodies.

Pandora's Exclusive Treasures: New "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Merchandise Lands at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Visitors to Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom can head over to the Windtraders store to shop the new Avatar: Fire and Ash collection. The collection features a baseball cap, hoodie, and tee all designed to match the film’s staple theme.

Disney Magic Lands at Haneda: “Disney Flagship Tokyo Japan Tour” Pop-Up Opens for the Holidays

The Disney Flagship Tokyo Japan Tour pop-up returned to Tokyo, transforming Haneda Airport Terminal 1 into a limited-time destination for Disney fans, holiday travelers, and collectors alike.

Upcoming Marvel Legends Figures Include Blade and X-23 From "Deadpool & Wolverine" and an Iron Man Harnessing the Power of Love

The Marvel Legends Fanstream focused on a number of new figures, pulled from the history of Hulk, X-Men, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider and more. But one notably large batch of figures was announced for Deadpool & Wolverine, with seven new figures on the way from that huge hit film.

Gift the Galaxy: A Guide to Star Wars Merchandise Perfect for Friends and Loved Ones This Holiday Season

We're exactly two weeks away from Christmas, so it's a perfect time to go through some Star Wars items that would make ideal gifts for fans in your life this holiday season. Last week, Laughing Place was invited out to the desert of Joshua Tree, California for the Gift the Galaxy Holiday Getaway, and we left with tons of cool stuff courtesy of our friends at Disney Products, Lucasfilm, and each item's respective licensee.

Rebel Chic - Spending Some Time with Columbia's New "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" Endor Collection of Apparel

Columbia Sportswear recently released a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Endor Collection, and Laughing Place was invited out to the California desert (specifically near Joshua Tree National Park) to spend some time with the Endor collection ourselves.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – December 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals Disney Store December 14-20

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Dream Big! New Disney Store Sleepwear Essentials

Disney Store is helping everyone to experience sweet dreams with their latest collection of sleepwear. From cute accessories like robes, slippers, and eye masks, to separates and pajama sets, fans of all ages can delight in the new styles that will make your bedtime routine just a bit more magical.

Get A First Look at New Merchandise For The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

With another festival just around the corner at EPCOT, we're getting a look at some of the special festival merchandise that will be available at the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Photos: Holiday Savings Await at Disney Springs' World of Disney Store

As is the case over at the Disneyland Resort, Disney fans at Walt Disney World who are looking to get in a little extra holiday shopping will want to make use of some new discounts available at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.

runDisney Previews the Storybook Styles of the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise

Race your way around Walt Disney World in style, as runDisney has shared a first look at the merchandise created for the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

Fantasma Toys Brings Disney Fantasia Magic and Marvel Illusions to Toy Fair 2025

Fantasma Toys returned to Toy Fair 2025 with an expanded lineup of magic kits, puzzles, and hands-on play experiences inspired by Disney and Marvel favorites. From an ambitious Fantasia anniversary collection to Marvel-themed magic, slime, and animated puzzles, the company continues to blend classic illusions with character-driven storytelling for kids, families, and collectors alike.

Pay Homage to Scott Van Pelt: Check Out New T-Shirt Designs Honoring the ESPN Personality

Scott Van Pelt, one of the biggest names at ESPN, is the inspiration for a new lineup of shirts from Homage. The vintage-inspired fandom brand has released 5 new designs honoring the longtime sports personality, all featuring the headphone and glasses logo and a screen printed signature.

Toy Review – Hot Toys “Deadpool & Wolverine” Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure

As one of the most popular comic book characters ever, Wolverine's gotten a ton of figures through the years, to say the least, but there's still something rather special about the existence of the Wolverine (Deluxe Edition) Sixth Scale Figure by Hot Toys, which is available now on Sideshow.

Deliver Me to Your Home: Digital and Physical Media Release Dates Revealed for "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere"

20th Century Studios has set digital and home media release dates for their recent biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film will be available on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!