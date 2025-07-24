"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for July 22nd

This week we talk ZOMBIES, fall apparel, Disney Starlight merchandise, Posh Peanut and so much more.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 225 – July 22, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Disney Store Walt Disney Talking Figure - Disneyland 70th

Today marks the official 70th Anniversary of Disneyland Resort which means there are plenty of incredible things for guests to experience at Disneyland. For the fans at home who can’t make it to the park, Disney Store is introducing the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Walt Disney Talking Figure that pays homage to the man behind the Mouse.

ZOMBIES Nail Polish: Ella+Mila's Supernatural Collection Arrives

ella+mila has announced an exciting partnership with Disney’s ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. This new supernatural nail polish collection, available now, draws inspiration from the beloved Seabrook crew and their thrilling adventures in the latest film.

Walt Disney World New Halloween Apparel

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted several fall-inspired items now available at the resort. Embracing autumnal traditions and Disney Villains, the three new apparel items are a perfect way to get a headstart on the Halloween season.

Magic Kingdom Disney Starlight Merchandise

It’s finally time for the streets of Magic Kingdom to ignite with light and magic as the park welcomes the Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away nighttime parade. Arriving with it are some exciting new merchandise opportunities fans won’t wanna miss.

Alice in Wonderland Collection by Posh Peanut Debuts

Posh Peanut has released an enchanting new collection inspired by Disney's Alice in Wonderland, bringing the whimsical charm of Wonderland to apparel and accessories for children and adults alike.

Golden Girls 40th Anniversary Merch Now Available

From Touchstone Television, The Golden Girls premiered on NBC on September 14th, 1985, making this year the show’s 40th anniversary! While the show never aired on ABC, the Disney-owned network’s online store is where fans of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia will find some hot new ways to celebrate their favorite show.

Marvel Doorables Launch with Spider-Verse and Avengers Sets

Just Play is expanding its wildly popular Disney Doorables toy line with a brand-new multiversal twist—Marvel Doorables. Launching this week exclusively at Walmart, the new collectibles reimagine iconic Marvel Super Heroes in the whimsical, glitter-eyed style of signature Doorables figures.

SDCC 2025 Exclusives Revealed from Numerous Disney Licensees

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is just a little over a week away, and we’ve got your guide to many of the Disney-licensed convention exclusives that SDCC guests will be able to find around the Exhibit Hall floor.

Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour Store

Worlds Collide Tour

Check out all the incredible merchandise that’s in store for this exciting tour! Fans will find shirts, sweatpants, hats, hoodies, tote bags, and posters showcasing the cast and each of the cities where audiences can experience the show.

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Harveys Haunted Mansion Poster Tote Comes to Disney Store

Harveys and Disney Store are continuing their tour of Disney Parks and movies with a new poster tote. The classic attraction The Haunted Mansion services as the inspiration for the this latest drop which will be available online at Disney Store

Loungefly Pastel Collection Welcomes Orange Bird - Disney Store

It’s time for a new addition to Disney Store’s Loungefly Pastel collection. Today, the series welcomes a Magic Kingdom mascot long loved by fans: Orange Bird! The cheerful avian is featured in a muted color palette along with a corduroy-like material for texture.

Disney Store: Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family

The time has come! You can officially start shopping for your Halloween costume…or at least you can at Disney Store. This week a wave of Disney-themed styles for adults and kids landed online spanning beloved films like Inside Out, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Hocus Pocus, Descendants and more!

Disney Descendants ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour Merchandise

Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend the debut performances of the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour! Of course, there’s hardly anything more magical than picking up a concert tee and the Worlds Collide Tour had a wide selection of merchandise for fans to bring home the crossover event. Ranging from T-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories, and more, there is something for everyone.

Destination D23 Shopping Spree Tickets On Sale Now

D23 Gold Members are being invited to a special shopping opportunity taking place during Destination D23 next month at Walt Disney World. Gold Members can purchase a ticket that will allow them into the special stores that are on-site during the event, with exclusive and limited-edition merchandise that fans are sure to enjoy.

Only Murders x Rare Beauty Sweepstakes Hulu

Hulu Perks has unveiled a new sweepstakes, giving one lucky subscriber a free Only Murders in the Building x Rare Beauty kit. Inspired by the Emmy Award winning comedy series’ fourth season, the kit features Mabel Mora’s beauty essentials.

RSVLTS Heads to SDCC 2025 with Exclusive Apparel

San Diego Comic-Con is nearly here and while nerds everywhere are counting down the hours until Preview Night (Wednesday, July 23rd), RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has unveiled their line up of exclusives that will be debuting this week. This year the lifestyle brand will be bringing their terrific threads to fans at three themed booths with each featuring new exclusive styles dropping every day of SDCC.

"Fantastic Four: First Steps" Gets High-End Hot Toys Figures

With Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally hitting theaters next week, Hot Toys has unveiled its new collection of 1/6th-scale collectible figures depicting the famous Marvel superhero team as they appear in the movie, and they’ve brought along one friend and one enemy as well.

Beedo from Star Wars Gets a Sixth-Scale Collectible Figure

Sideshow has revealed the new Beedo high-end collectible figure as an addition to its Star Wars: Scum & Villainy collection.This sixth-scale figure features a detailed portrait of the character, meticulously tailored fabric clothing, a brown belt, white boots, a holster, a blaster, and one alternate hand for holding the blaster.

Darth Vader's Dueling Lightsaber Is Going Up for Auction

Have you ever wanted to own a prop from the original Star Wars trilogy? While such items can be quite expensive, many fans would consider them “Holy Grails" for their collections. Case in point: Darth Vader’s dueling lightsaber hilt from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, which is set to go up for auction this fall.

