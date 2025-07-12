"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for July 8th

This week we talk Haunted Mansion, DINOSAUR, 2026 calendars, Fantastic Four RSVLTS and the Star Wars Coca-Cola collaboration.

Barely Necessities Episode 223 – July 8, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

The Haunted Mansion Gets a New Merchandise Collection for Halloween 2025 at Disney Parks and Disney Store

It’s never too early to start looking forward to Halloween! As the spooky season descends, Disney is rolling out their 2025 The Haunted Mansion collection that features apparel, accessories, home decor, inspired by the beloved Disney Parks attraction.

A Ghost Will Follow You Home: New Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Plush Materialize at Create-Your-Own Headband Experience

Disney has released three new plush accessories for the Create-Your-Own Headband experience that are sure to get a thumbs up from Haunted Mansion fans.

Photos: It's Fast, It's A Blast, And The Merch Is Flying Off The Racks

Following a high-demand for attraction specific merchandise, Disney has answered that call. In the Dino Institute gift shop, fans can find a number of items emblazoned with the original logo for the attraction. Not “Countdown to Extinction" original, but the early ‘00s art when the attraction became DINOSAUR.

Sip in Style: Take Home the Icons of the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin in a New Way

The official Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Instagram account shared a video of a duo of new souvenir cups now available at the resort. These clear cups feature the Swan & Dolphin logo on the main part of the cup, with each lid featuring a replica of the Swan and Dolphin statues that sit atop each resort.

Save The Date! Walt Disney World Souvenir 16th Month Calendar Has Arrived on Store Shelves

As is an annual tradition at this point, the popular theme park souvenir, a calendar featuring images from the Walt Disney World parks, has arrived on store shelves throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.

New Trader Sam's Tiki Bar Merchandise Now Available

Some new pieces of apparel and collectible items have joined a collection of Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland. Tiki fans can celebrate the highly-popular bar at the Disneyland Hotel with two great new shirts, including this yellow logo shirt and a button-up shirt featuring a number of tiki mugs alongside the logo.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Collection by RSVLTS Debuts

The retro-futuristic uniforms of the Fantastic Four in their upcoming film blend together perfectly with RSVLTS’ signature stylings, and fans are sure to be delighted by the new apparel collection that launched today. Inspired by the film’s aesthetic and the bold colors associated with the team, this lineup highlights everything we love about Marvel’s First Family in styles that are easy to wear.

Photos: Park-Exclusive Galaxy's Edge-Inspired Coca-Cola Bottles Land at Disneyland Resort

Coca-Cola’s newest Star Wars collaboration has arrived at Disneyland Resort, bringing with it two park-exclusive bottle designs inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The epic crossover is a part of the soda’s newest global campaign Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy.

Star Wars Souvenirs: New Droid Depot Pins Drop at Disney's Hollywood Studios

A new collection of Disney Pin Trading pins have landed in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, showing off fan favorite droids and other Star Wars icons. Featuring a wide selection of designs, including popular drops R2-D2, BB8, DJ Rex, the new BDX Droids, and more.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

New Grizzly River Run Merchandise Makes a Splash at Disney California Adventure

On a recent visit to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new line of Grizzly River Run merchandise at Rushin’ River Outfitters. The lineup includes two new sweatshirts, a new T-shirt, and a themed towel.

Peg Leg Pete Plush Arrives at Disney Store

A new magnetic shoulder plush featuring Peg Leg Pete from Pirates of the Caribbean at the Magic Kingdom is now available on DisneyStore.com. With the use of a magnetic pad under your shirt, he can sit on your shoulder, making for the perfect companion to any up-and-coming pirates.

Feel-Good Fashion: Disneyland Expands 70th Anniversary Merchandise with the Celebrate Happy Collection

The ever-growing range of Disneyland Resort 70th anniversary merchandise is expanding once again with new additions to the Celebrate Happy Collection.

Corduroy Chic: Orange Bird Takes Flight with New Loungefly Backpack

Figment has been the focus of Loungefly bags at Walt Disney World recently, including an awesome pastel version. But now, it’s Orange Bird’s turn! Spotted at EPCOT’s Creations Shop, this new Orange Bird Loungefly bag features a corduroy material, somewhat unique for these bags.

Transform Cookies Into Canvases at Amorette's Patisserie for Cool Kid Summer

Unleash your inner cookie artist at Amorette’s Patisserie! As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, the Disney Springs sweet shop has introduced a new interactive offering for Cool Kid Summer. Kids, and those young at heart, can pick up the new Mickey and Minnie Cookie Art with Edible Watercolor Paints.

Get Your Head in the Game with Disneyland Paris' Exclusive "High School Musical" Pandora Bracelet

Calling all High School Musical fans – a stunning new exclusive Pandora bracelet has just launched at Disneyland Paris! With a limited edition of 2,006 pieces (a nod to the year the movie was released), this new High School Musical bracelet features a charm with the East High logo on one side and the film’s logo on the other.

Disney Fine Art Adds Liana Hee

Disney Fine Art is welcoming artist Liana Hee to their family of artists, showcasing a number of her Disney-orientated pieces in their collection. Hee’s artistic style is a blend of whimsy, elegance, and vibrant colors drawn from the inspiring vintage aesthetics and mid-century art & design. She is also inspired by her everyday life and her travels.

Discover Adidas' Latest Youth Fashion with Iron Man and "The Simpsons"

Disney has partnered with Adidas to launch a new Marvel-inspired kids footwear collection, as well as a new youth apparel collection inspired by The Simpsons.

