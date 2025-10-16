"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for October 14th

This week we check out new arrivals at Walt Disney World, the last doll in the Designer Collection, and exciting reveals from NYCC 2025.

Barely Necessities Episode 234 – October 14, 2025

Mickey & Friends ZARA Harry Lambert Collection

AW GEE! WOW: Harry Lambert for ZARA x Disney is here! The over 200 item collection, which features designs for both kids and adults, combines high fashion silhouettes with the joy and magic of Mickey & Friends characters.

Disney Contemporary Resort Monorail Merchandise

New Monorail themed merchandise has been spotted at Disney’s Contemporary Resort! Whether you’re staying at the resort as a guest or just passing through like the monorail, these items are sure to delight Monorail enthusiasts.

Brooks x runDisney to Debut New Stitch Themed Running Shoe

Those participating in this year’s runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon will have the chance to get their hands on some limited edition Stitch themed Brooks x runDisney shoes. The Glycerin 22 Stitch shoe will be available at the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend starting Thursday, October 23rd during the first day of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Crowned Athletics Disney Princess Collection - A Royal Win!

If you’ve ever wondered what Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel or Tiana would wear when hitting the gym, playing an intense match on the court, or training for a marathon Crowned Athletics has the answer! The fashion brand has just launched a line of Disney themed styles inspired by these beloved characters with cohesive looks to perfectly fit your active lifestyle.

Strawberry Disney Plushies Arrive at Disney Springs

Walt Disney World has some new character plush and keychains that are ripe for the picking! These berry-adorable strawberry plushies were spotted at Ever After in Disney Springs. Whether you love Minnie, Marie, or Chip and Dale, it’s hard to resist the charm of these sweet new keychains and plush!

This Year's Military-Inspired Merch at US Disney Parks

This is the third year that Disney has released the fall line of military-inspired merchandise, created “to honor and celebrate those who serve our country with a touch of Disney magic." Accompanying 2025 marking the 25th anniversary of Disney Pin trading, this year's collection includes a Disney pin for the first time, featuring the same “Mickeyflage" design as the other items.

Disney Store Disney Designer Collection

It has been a while, but the Disney Designer Collection is back with another series of limited edition dolls inspired by some of our favorite leading ladies! This Fall Disney Store will welcome the latest wave in this fan favorite collection which features six beloved characters embracing a theme of “dance."

Disney Lorcana Previews 2026 Including Turning Red Arrival

This morning, Disney Lorcana previewed details about set 10: Whispers in the Well as well as giving us some glimpses of what else is in the pipeline. Set 12 (due in the second quarter of 2026) brings us Wilds Unknown which will feature Pixar characters for the first time! Then in the second half of 2026, Turning Red will be joining Lorcana.

Disneyland Tickets: What are the Cheapest Days to Visit?

In October 2025, the Disneyland Resort once again raised its ticket prices — although it kept its “Tier 0" price at the long-held $104 mark for a 1-Day, 1 Park ticket. That price is less than half the Tier 6 price of $224! With that in mind, Laughing Place gives a breakdown of the current dates broken down by price.

Hasbro NYCC 2025: New Star Wars, Marvel & TRON Products

Fans at New York Comic Con were treated to a galaxy’s worth of reveals during Hasbro’s Star Wars and Marvel panel. Hasbro also announced it’s “entering the grid," unveiling an exciting new line of products inspired by the iconic TRON franchise. Let’s take a peek at the list of new products announced at the panel

Disney Store Pins - New and Exclusive Designs for October 2025

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

WDW Annual Passholders Can Enjoy More Savings at Disney Store

To help get their start on holiday shopping, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy a special discount at Disney Store. Starting on October 15th through October 26th, 2025, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy 20% off on their order at DisneyStore.com.

Disney Store Japan Perry the Platypus Plush Arrives Stateside

If you’re looking for a unique gift to get for the Disney fan in your life, Disney Store is the best place to shop! One of the latest releases to debut online is the Perry Plush from Disney Store Japan featuring the adorable turquoise platypus from Phineas and Ferb.

Disney Store Serves Up "Toy Story" Pizza Planet-Themed Lug Bag

If you’re heading to a Disney Park anytime soon, you’ll likely want to have a Lug bag at your side to transport your daily essentials. The lifestyle brand continues their Disney collaboration with a new bag offering at Disney Store themed to the popular Toy Story restaurant, Pizza Planet!

Disney Store Celebrates Buzz Lightyear with Talking Action Figure

As you probably know by now, this year is a big one for Pixar’s Toy Story. The beloved film is celebrating its 30th anniversary and that means Disney Store is commemorating the occasion with special merchandise. Among the items to debut at the online retailer is a collectible Buzz Lightyear talking action figure!

Disney Store 2025 Sketchbook Ornament Collection Arrives

Now that we’re beyond the halfway point of the year, Disney Store is celebrating Christmas in July with the release of their 2025 Sketchbook Ornaments! The first wave of collectibles features several new designs and some returning favorites giving fans a chance to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Minnie Mouse Spotlighted in New Disney / Macy’s Collection

The new Disney | Macy’s Collection is available now. Focused on a “Minnie & Friends Out on the Town" theme, the majority of the items either focus or reference Minnie Mouse in some form, along with characters like Mickey Mouse and Daisy Duck.

Trader Sam's Mixology Seminar Returns for the Holidays

Disneyland has announced the return of the popular Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminar just in time for the holiday season. The upcharge bartending experience invites guests to learn how to craft the incredible drinks on the menu, which includes one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic recipe.

Reclaimed and Reforged Returns to Disneyland

In addition to making a return to Walt Disney World, the “Reclaimed and Reforged" storyline, which was introduced to Savi’s Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge earlier this year, will also be returning to the Disneyland Resort.

