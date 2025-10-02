"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for September 30th

Today we discuss "Zootopia 2," Stoney Clover Lane, Christmas apparel and so much more!

Barely Necessities Episode 232 – September 30, 2025

Zootopia 2 New Products from Ray Bans Squishmallow and more

Disney is just a few months away from inviting fans back into the world of Zootopia, with Zootopia 2. Earlier today, we got a brand new look at the upcoming adventure with a brand new poster and trailer for the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, and now we have a first look at some exciting merchandise.

Disney Store Brings More Mickey Family Christmas Style Online

Is it Christmastime yet? The winter holidays are on the way and Disney Store is unveiling the second wave of their Mickey Family Christmas Collection. Guests can get ready for the magical season with matching apparel and accessories for adults and kids featuring Mickey Mouse in his holiday best.

The Muppets Funk POP! Preorders

It’s time to buy some Funko’s, it’s time to collect ‘em all. It’s time to meet the Muppets as new Funko POPs! right now! Popular fandom collectible Funko has released preorders for 8 new Muppet-themed Funko figures featuring popular characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Waldorf and Statler, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Janice and Chicken, and Dr. Bob.

Muppets Christmas Carol Countdown Calendar Comes to Disney Store

We’re nearing the end of the year and that means it’s time to start planning fun activities for the Winter Holidays! Christmas is a big celebration at Disney Store and one of the ways fans can commemorate the season with The Muppet Christmas Carol 12-Day Countdown Calendar.

Disneyland 70th Monorail Playset

On a recent visit to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new way fans can bring the “Celebrate Happy" festivities home with them in the form of a new monorail playset.

Stoney Clover Lane Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collection

The Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collaboration has just expanded its catalog with a brand-new Disneyland 70th Anniversary collection. We spotted these new Stoney Clover Lane items at The D-Lander Shop in Downtown Disney.

Disney Store Disney Designer Collection

It has been a while, but the Disney Designer Collection is back with another series of limited edition dolls inspired by some of our favorite leading ladies! This Fall Disney Store will welcome the latest wave in this fan favorite collection which features six beloved characters embracing a theme of “dance."

Star Wars Life Day 2025 Ear Headband Debuts at Disney Store

The fictional holiday called Life Day made its debut in 1978’s infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, and now it’s celebrated every year on November 17th– the date the special first aired on CBS. For 2025, the Disney Store website has debuted a new Life Day mouse ear headband depicting Chewbacca and his family gathering around an orb on the Wookiee planet of Kashyyyk.

Disney Store Pins - New and Exclusive Designs for September 2025

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

Disney Store Peppermint Collection: A Sweet Way to Celebrate Winter

It’s not even October and we are already dreaming about winter! Disney Parks and Disney Store are getting ready for the magic of the chilly season including the arrival of peppermint treats. Naturally, they’ve launched a Peppermint Collection full of Parks specific apparel starring Mickey Mouse.

Disney Store Clarabelle and Goofy Halloween Mini Mix-Its

Disney Mini Mix-Its are getting a Halloween upgrade and we are here for it! The adorable plush companions are donning fun headwear that doubles as a Halloween costume as the spooky season has finally arrived. Today, guests can visit Disney Store to bring home Clarabelle Cow and Goofy as these pals join the Mini Mix-Its collection.

Disney Store Goes Retro with Lincoln Logs Set Featuring Mickey

Recently Disney Store has been looking to the past for inspiration when bringing new toys and collectibles to fans. Their latest release combines Disney magic with a retro toy: Lincoln Logs!

Walt Disney World Jollywood Nights Ollie Merch

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the holidays are just around the corner! Disney Parks has revealed several brand new merchandise items showcasing Ollie for this year’s event. Fans of the event can pick up several apparel, accessories, and collectibles inspired by the adorable vintage-looking cookie including a Spirit Jersey.

Disney x Marc Jacobs Mickey Mouse Paisley Collection

Disney Store has dropped a new kids collection of Marc Jacobs clothing and accessories inspired by Mickey Mouse. This high-quality clothing collection is a perfect way to give your kids a way to express themselves with one of the world’s most iconic characters.

Disney Parks Merch at Selfridges London

For many Disney fans around the world, shopping for Disney Parks merchandise remains a privilege to those who live within driving distance. But now, thanks to Disney Parks Blog, we have a first look at a brand new retail destination inside Selfridges London built to showcase Disney Parks exclusive items.

Disney Jr. Smoothies Limited Edition at Nekter

Disney Jr. and Nékter Juice Bar have collaborated on a selection of limited-edition mini smoothies featuring fan favorite Disney Jr. characters.

Tron Ares Soundtrack Review: Nine Inch Nails Amplifies the Grid

An avid Tron franchise fan, Jeremiah reviews the soundtrack for Tron: Ares featuring music from Nine Inch Nails. While there are tracks on the album that fully represent NIN, fans will also enjoy new compositions featuring the “airy TRON" music from the original film.

Exclusive "Tron: Ares" Cassette Available for Pre-Order

Ahead of the film’s upcoming release, a store-exclusive Tron: Ares Soundtrack cassette is now available for pre-order on The Nine Inch Nails official store. If you’re not feeling that retro with your physical media, the soundtrack is also available on CD and vinyl too.

RSVLTS Gets Scary with Universal Monsters Collection

Your Halloween wardrobe is about to get a monstrous upgrade courtesy of RSVLTS. The fashion brand is once again turning to the world of Universal Monsters for a freaky new assortment of apparel and we’re quite certain you’ll be dying to check it out.

