Hulu Releases Trailer for Season 3 of “Pen15,” Coming December 3rd

Hulu just announced that the third season of the Emmy-nominated comedy Pen15 will debut on December 3rd, with a trailer and new poster released.
What’s Happening:
- Anna and Maya are back for more middle school fun in season three of Pen15.
- The third season kicks off on Friday, December 3rd on Hulu with all seven new episodes available that day.
- The series was created, written and executive produced by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who star as their thirteen-year-old selves. They are joined by Awesomeness Studio’s Sam Zvibleman.
- Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Ali Bell at The Lonely Island/Party Over Here, Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Debbie Liebling also serve as executive producers.
- Check out the new trailer below and don’t miss season three of Pen15 starting December 3rd.
About Pen15:
Pen15 is an R-rated “traumedy” set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.
