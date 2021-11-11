“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 2nd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 49 – November 2, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

This week we start with Thanksgiving and the Mickey Mouse x Pottery Barn Kids collection then jump to Christmas and Chanukah at Disney Parks and shopDisney. There’s also new WDW 50th Funko Pop!, and Mickey and Friends Yogibo too. We’ll take a look at the Disney Villains fashion dolls from Hasbro and 3D Crystal Puzzles from AreYouGame. Marvel gives us a Lady Loki figure and Venom Funko Pop! and then it’s Week 4 of Bring Home the Bounty celebrating The Book of Boba Fett.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Mickey Mouse x Pottery Barn Kids Celebrates Thanksgiving with an Adorably Playful Collection

Whether sitting at the table for Thanksgiving Dinner or cozying up for bedtime the holidays can be extra exciting for the little ones when Mickey Mouse is nearby. Bring the festive season home with cute tablecloths, plates, tumblers, PJs from Pottery Barn Kids.

Holiday Shopping: Christmas and Chanukah Collections Come to Disney Parks and shopDisney

New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Funko Pop! Collectibles

Your Walt Disney World collection just got better thanks to Funko! Starting today, fans can pre-order four incredible collectibles that will enhance any Disney display.

Work, Play, and Relax with New Mickey and Friends and Star Wars Beanbag and Plush Collections from Yogibo

Relax at home or on the go with your favorite Disney and Star Wars pals thanks to Yogibo! The maker of all things cuddly, squishy, and comfy has expanded their Disney themed offerings, just in time for the holidays.

Toy Review: Disney Villains Dolls and Disney Style Series by Hasbro – LaughingPlace.com

“There’s so many ways to be wicked” with the new line of Disney Villains dolls from Hasbro. With playline fashion dolls and the first Disney Villain to be included in the collectible Disney Style Series, these new releases can make your home more sinister than ever.

Review: Disney 3D Crystal Puzzles Provide Perfect Challenge For New and Experienced Builders

Disney fans looking for a fun puzzle challenge that becomes a beautiful display piece will love AreYouGame’s impressive assortment of 3D Crystal Puzzles. Puzzlers can assemble their favorite Disney movie characters with these slightly tricky builds that make a great addition to any Disney collection

Comics-Inspired Marvel Legends Retro Lady Loki Figure Available for Pre-Order

If there’s anything we can say about 2021, it’s that retro is in and Hasbro is happy to deliver on nostalgia through their Marvel Legends line of figures. Today, the company has released a Lady Loki figure that’s inspired by the comics and features 1990s-style Toy Biz packaging!

Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop! Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Whether he’s chatting with the hive mind or simply antagonizing Spider-Man, the alien symbiote Venom has been a fan favorite troublemaker for years. And now, the sometimes antihero has stepped out of the Venomverse to be part of an awesome new Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko Pop! that’s available for pre-order.

Celebrate the Holiday Season with Disney and Lucasfilm's "Bring Home the Bounty" Global Campaign

Yesterday we had the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, and today, Bring Home the Bounty has introduced new merchandise themed to the upcoming Disney+ series! Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are the stars of this week’s collections, along with Ahsoka, Gorgu, Mace Windu and more. Plus there’s cool LEGO sets and Mission Fleet Toys for the youngest collectors.

Add to your Shopping List

Holiday Shopping: Unwrap Holiday and Character Pajamas for the Whole Family from shopDisney

As exciting as it is counting down to the holidays, all the hype can make you exhausted! This fall and winter, stay calm and be sure to get plenty of sleep and the best way to do that is wind down for the night with some cozy pajamas from shopDisney.

New Merchandise Released at Polynesian Village in Honor of the Resort's 50th Anniversary – LaughingPlace.com

New merchandise was recently released at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in honor of the Resort’s 50th anniversary.

Travel Around the World With New, Elegant Globes from National Geographic

Even if you can’t physically journey around the world right now, you can plan your next trip and traverse the globe with National Geographic—literally! Six beautiful globes arrived on shopDisney today in a variety of display styles that will look beautiful in any home, office or school room.

Vinylmation Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series is Back in Stock on shopDisney

Vinylmation figures might be a thing of the past, but this year Walt Disney World is celebrating a big anniversary and they’ve brought back the miniature collectibles for the occasion.

Disney Princess Fancy Dresses Offer Dreamy Dress-Up Options for the Youngest Royals

Numerous fancy girls’ dresses featuring Disney Princesses recently arrived on shopDisney. Among the new collections, we discovered Cinderella, Tiana, Rapunzel, and more. There are also some lovely winter white items and even a shimmering jumpsuit.

Dumbo 80th Anniversary Collectible Key and Key Pin Comes to shopDisney

Happy 80th anniversary Dumbo! Commemorate the animated classic’s eighth decade with a new Collectible Key and Key Pin from shopDisney! These decorative accessories are a great way to celebrate Dumbo while adding some magic to your Disney themed displays.

"Beauty and the Beast" 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Set Now Available for Pre-Order

Relive the “tale as old as time” and commemorate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast through a stunning new limited edition doll set coming to shopDisney.

Toy Review: Star Wars Lightsaber Forge by Hasbro – LaughingPlace.com

Choose which side of the force you belong on and forge your destiny with the new Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge collection from Hasbro. Aimed at ages 4 and up, this playline is brand-new this fall and comes in a variety of character options.

