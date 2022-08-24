“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for August 23rd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 90 – August 23, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we’re celebrating World Princess Week and discussing the Royal Savings Event and new BaubleBar arrivals on shopDisney. We’ll also talk about the Janie and Jack Snow White collection, the sale on H2O+ bath amenities, Disney Loungefly exclusives, the Monstro Tiki Mug and Disney Princess RSVLTS. Marvel gives us Spider-Man RSVLTS and She-Hulk eyeshadows from Urban Decay. We close out with Star Wars featuring a Denuo Novo unboxing and Darth Revan lightsaber re-release.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Save up to 30% on Disney Princess Merchandise During shopDisney's Royal Savings Event

Disney’s World Princess Week is about to kick off with celebrations themed to our favorite royals and inspired by their qualities of courage and kindness. Ahead of next week’s festivities, shopDisney is hosting a Royal Savings Event with up to 30% off of Disney Princess merchandise.

shopDisney Welcomes Jasmine and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Jewelry Styles fro BaubleBar

It’s always nice to add some new jewelry to your collection and BaubleBar has an assortment of earrings, necklaces and bracelets that Disney fans will adore. The most recent offerings to arrive on shopDisney are inspired by Princess Jasmine (Aladdin) and the crazy crew from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Janie and Jack Introduce Snow White Apparel Collection in Celebration of the Film's 85th Anniversary

In celebration of the beloved film’s 85th anniversary and the kindness in everyone, the Disney Snow White Collection by Janie and Jack features exclusive prints and styles that will fill your day with sunshine.

shopDisney is Offering 30% Off H2O+ Products Before The Brand Sunsets Later This Year

Fans who have visited Disney resorts over the years have come to love the collection of complementary bath amenities from H2O+ that were found in the various hotels. Now that the brand is retiring, their line of products on shopDisney are on sale, but only for a limited time.

"Peter Pan" and "Alice in Wonderland" Loungefly Mini Backpacks Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It’s simply magic when Loungefly teams up with Entertainment Earth for Disney exclusives and this month they’re giving fans two mini backpack patterns that call back to the animated classics. Peter Pan’s Tinker Bell and Alice from Alice in Wonderland grace the designs of the new backpacks and offer some small variations on the traditional Loungefly style.

Entertainment Earth Reveals Exclusive Mickey Mouse Dia de los Muertos Loungefly Mini Backpack

You can never have too many Loungefly bags right?! If you’re in the market for a new Disney-themed look, Entertainment Earth has just introduced a new exclusive Loungefly design themed to Mickey Mouse!.

Monstro Tiki Mug Coming to Trader Sam's at the Disneyland Hotel via Mobile Order

This Friday, August 26th, a special souvenir tiki mug inspired by the classic Disney film Pinocchio will be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar via mobile order through the Disneyland app, for a limited time.

Belle, Tiana and Ariel Take the Spotlight in New Disney Princess Collection by RSVLTS

Everyone is commemorating World Princess Week, even RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! The fashion brand just added a new Disney collection for the family to enjoy inspired by three princesses—Belle, Tiana and Ariel. Whether your nose is stuck in a book, you’re dreaming up recipes to cook, or under the sea avoiding a hook, you won’t want to miss RSVLTS' latest offering.

Spider-Man Beyond Amazing Collection Swings into RSVLTS

Earlier this year RSVLTS launched a new series of Marvel-themed shirts and they just swung in with another collection. Spider-Man once again takes the spotlight as part of an assortment of shirts inspired by the Beyond Amazing campaign celebrating the hero’s 60th anniversary.

Powerful and Glamorous "She-Hulk" Eyeshadow Palettes from Urban Decay Are Here!

There’s making an entrance and then there’s making an entrance and newly Hulk-powered Jennifer Walters definitely fits the latter. Now that she can turn the green on or off whenever she wants she’s not afraid to make a statement. Fans can follow suit with two new eyeshadow palettes from Urban Decay that are inspired by Jen and her alter ego She-Hulk.

Video: Unboxing Denuo Novo's Life-Size "The Mandalorian" Grogu Statue and Star Wars Costume Accessories

This week our friends over at Denuo Novo– the relatively new company responsible for high-end Star Wars collectibles and replicas– sent us over a box full of samples of their amazing products including two attractive costuming accessories and their life-sized Grogu statue in celebration of Denuo Novo’s first birthday.

Hasbro Announces Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber Re-Release Slated for Spring 2023

One of the most iconic weapons in all of fan culture is the lightsaber so it’s no wonder that fans of Star Wars want to have their very own. While the real thing doesn’t exist (yet) Hasbro is bringing back their Black Series Darth Revan lightsaber and pre-orders are open now.

Sensational Seven Picks

Sleepy

Disney Aurora Inspired Tiara Diamond Earrings 1/20 CTTW | Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry

Happy

Fantasyland Castle ''Best Day Ever'' Bangle by Alex and Ani | shopDisney

Grumpy

The Little Mermaid, Limited Edition | Swarovski

Dopey

Snow White Earring Set – Three pairs of Disney Princess earrings – BaubleBar

Sneezy

Prince Edward Lux Liquid Lipstick – ColourPop

Bashful

Elsa Musical Carousel by Royal Selangor – Frozen | shopDisney

Doc

Loungefly Star Wars Princess Leia Floral Handbag – BoxLunch Exclusive

Add to Your Shopping List

Princess Tiana Disney nuiMO Set to Debut on September 5th

A new Princess is dancing her way to the Disney nuiMOs collection and we couldn’t be more excited! Get ready to say a hearty hello to Tiana who’ll be making her U.S. debut on shopDisney starting September 5th.

"The Emperor’s New Groove" Dooney & Bourke Collection Trots into shopDisney

Get in the fashion groove with Dooney & Bourke! The high end bag designer is bringing three new styles to shopDisney with a hoof-tastic, llama-centric The Emperor’s New Groove Collection that’s set to debut next week.

"Oh Boy, Oh Boy, Oh Boy! "A Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Collection is Coming Soon to shopDisney

Well my goodness, Dooney & Bourke is back with another Disney collection and this time their sole focus is on Donald Duck. Fans of the classic Disney character—and pal of Mickey Mouse—will love the unique geometric pattern that’s as interesting and unexpected as Donald himself.

Marvel Must Haves – "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Episode 1

Grow your Marvel collection with the latest figures, fashions, and must-have toys inspired by lawyer Jennifer Walters and her newly powered alter ego, She-Hulk!

Celebrate World Princess Week 2022 with Princess Themed Toys, Accessories and Collectibles

Disney is getting ready for this year’s World Princess Week and have already started sharing the exciting Princess-themed products that are available now.

Halloween 2022: Celebrate World Princess Week with Pretty Halloween Costumes for Adults, Kids and Babies

Halloween is almost here, but first we’re joining Disney in celebrating World Princess Week. To do that we’re looking at Princess costumes of course! shopDisney is the perfect place to start your browsing for items on your Halloween list especially if princess is your theme this year.

Ultimate Princess Celebration Merida Pop! Lands at Funko

Funko recently debuted their Merida Pop! exclusive that celebrates the bold and brave Disney princess who fought to take charge of her own future. Merida is dressed in her traditional gown which has been updated with a golden metallic finish. Her bright red curls are blowing in the wind and she’s holding her beloved bow and arrow.

2022 Disney Sketchbook Ornaments on shopDisney

We’re delighted to see even more Sketchbook Ornaments popping up on shopDisney, and with plenty of time until the winter holidays, you can grow your Disney decor collection right now. Some of our favorite designs include: Spider-Man, WALL-E and EVE, Tiana, Baymax and Elsa and the Nokk.

