“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 23rd

Barely Necessities Episode 126 – May 23rd, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We’re looking at the new Churro ear headband, Nightmare Before Christmas glasses from Fun.com, Hallmark ornaments, Princess Bitty Pop!, and the latest collection from RockLove. Disney100 takes us to Sam’s Club for new accessories, and we talk about the 6th edition of Disney A to Z, and Classic Shorts on Blu-ray. Marvel delivers Across the Spider-Verse and Loki apparel from Her Universe and RSVLTS. For Star Wars we check out figures and busts from Diamond Collectibles including a concept Han Solo!

Sweet Fried Goodness! Churro Ear Headband Coming to shopDisney Next Week

If you’re a frequent viewer of Laughing Place and Disney Trivia Live!, you know we often ask our audiences “popcorn or churro?” when we’re comparing things (including snacks) at the Disney Parks. Well now, you can say churro with conviction while you show off the new Churro Ear Headband!

Fun.com Spotlight: "The Nightmare Before Christmas" 4-Piece Glass Set

Do beverages taste better when consumed from a Disney themed glass? We think so! And the folks at Fun.com must feel the same way because they have some clever Disney drinkware options made with fans in mind. They have a wide range of exclusive offerings like this Nightmare Before Christmas Glass set starring Jack Skellington.

Hallmark's 50th Anniversary Dream Book Features Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars Ornaments

It is beginning to look a lot like…….Christmas!? Especially if you are a fan of holiday ornaments, Hallmark and Disney. Hallmark has released its 50th anniversary Dream Book and it is complete with holiday ornaments from the traditional to Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. And once again, Hallmark does not disappoint when it comes to Christmas ornaments.

All Hail the Disney Princess Bitty Pop! Collection from Funko!

Funko’s Bitty Pop! line has some big news: they’re expanding with a series of new Princess themed collectibles showcasing leading ladies like Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Rapunzel. Fans can bring home four new 4-packs that feature three known princesses and one of four mystery chase characters.

RockLove Previews Flora Collection of Stacker Rings Inspired by Disney Princesses

Spring has bloomed and summer is growing ever closer, so RockLove is taking this opportunity to explore a magical garden inspired by Disney Princesses! The jewelry company has revealed their upcoming Flora Collection that consists of beautiful flower stacker rings designed after Disney’s leading ladies.

Celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Merchandise at Sam’s Club

In celebration of Disney100, a new assortment of Disney merchandise including Ear Headbands, t-shirts and floaties are now available at Sam's Club.

Sixth Edition of "Disney A to Z" Now Available for Pre-Order in Celebration of Disney100

In celebration of Disney100, the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, a sixth edition of Disney A to Z: The Official Encyclopedia is now available for pre-order.

Blu-Ray Review: "Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2"

Disney Home Entertainment continues its celebration of Disney100 with its second volume of classic Mickey Mouse shorts. Alex gives us his full report on this assortment noting that the “attention to detail on each short seems consistent with the level of care Disney has given the feature-length classics from the same era.”

Her Universe Travels "Across the Spider-Verse" with New Apparel Inspired by Miles, Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099

Do you relate more to Spider-Gwen or Miles Morales? Perhaps you’re the Scarlet Spider at heart or even Spider-Man 2099; either way, you can dress like your favorite web slinger from the Spider-Verse thanks to Her Universe!

Burdened With Glorious Purpose: RSVLTS Introduces Loki Inspired Collection

It sounds like the god of mischief is stirring up trouble at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts), and if our intel is correct, the fashion brand has had to call in reinforcements! A new collection of shirts just dropped showcasing Loki in various stages of his storied history including the fan favorite Alligator Loki.

Grow Your Star Wars Collection with Concept Han Solo, The Armorer and More Figures from Diamond Select

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Marvel Heroes, "Aladdin" 30th Anniversary

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-first week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features four D23 exclusives, Marvel heroes, and some Disney fun too!

Save Up to 40% on Toys, Plush, Clothing and More During shopDisney's Twice Upon A Year Sale

Did someone say summer? Sure, we’ve still got a few weeks to go until the season officially changes, but now’s a great time to gear up for warmer weather, your next Disney vacation, and simple fun in the sun. Swing by shopDisney for their fan favorite Twice Upon A Year sale that features discounts on designer bags, must have toys, and fashion for the whole family.

“The Little Mermaid” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Ariel and her friends are swimming back into theaters with the new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, and you can take your favorite characters home with you thanks to the latest range of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

Save the City, Save the Day! Gargoyles Ultimates Lexington Figure Now Available for Pre-Order

Disney’s 1990s animated cartoon Gargoyles remains a big hit with fans of a certain age and NECA is hoping to appeal to the group with another awesome collectible in the Ultimate figures line. This time it’s the savage, yet tech savvy Lexington who’s ready to join your collection.

Funko, Loungefly Team Up for Star Wars BB-8 Pride Bundle Benefiting It Gets Better Project

It’s almost Pride Month and that means it's time to gear up for the celebration with exciting new products from Loungefly and Funko that support a good cause. This year, the sibling brands are giving the rainbow treatment to Star Wars droid BB-8 in the form of a new limited edition mini backpack and Pop! figure bundle.

Cue the Halloween Madness! Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck Candy Corn Funko Pop! Available for Pre-Order

If you can’t stop thinking about Halloween even though it’s only May, you’re in good company. Over at Entertainment Earth they’re getting ready for the return of some very cool Disney Pop! figures who are all dressed up for trick-or-treat!

Doctor Doom, Apocalypse and Other Diamond Select Marvel Mini-Busts Available for Pre-Order

As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

New Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme Two-Pack Coming Soon from Hasbro

Hasbro is diving into Marvel’s “Heroes Reborn” comic series for their latest addition to their Marvel Legends series. Fans will soon be able to add Nighthawk and Blur to their collection with this new Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme two-pack.

The Force is Strong with the Yoda Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Set from shopDisney

2023 has been a big year for Star Wars fans, especially if they’re into collecting Lightsabers and Lightsaber hilts! shopDisney has already had eight releases and more are on the way. Up next is a Legacy Lightsaber hilt set designed after the weapon forged by Jedi Master Yoda.

