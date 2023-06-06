“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for June 6th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 128 – June 6th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we’re discussing the Mulan 25th anniversary doll and nuiMO, shopDisney’s new Elemental collection, Dory and Buzz Lightyear Pixar Motivational rings from Enso Rings and “Hot Ghoul Summer” Loungefly exclusives at Entertainment Earth. Disney100 focuses on the Sketchbook collection from Loungefly including the Ear Headband and hinged Pin; plus the Disney x Tommy Hilfiger collegiate collection at shopDisney. For Marvel we look at The Marvels action figures from Hasbro and the Totally Awesome Hulk build-a-figure. We wrap up with Star Wars Father’s Day Gifts and the Disney Parks Blog’s massive Indiana Jones Round Up.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"Mulan" 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Now Available on shopDisney

Disney’s animated classic Mulan celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023 and shopDisney is marking the occasion with a beautiful Limited Edition doll that fans will certainly want in their collection.

"Mulan" nuiMO, Outfit, and Accessories Arrive on shopDisney

The Disney nuiMO lineup is growing and their summertime addition is Mulan! The brave Disney Princess —and warrior on the side—is bringing her casual look to the group of poseable plush and she can’t wait to be your friend.

Pixar "Elemental" Collection Arrives on shopDisney

In just two weeks, Pixar will be bringing their latest film Elemental to theaters (June 16th) and you can bet that means new merchandise is on the way too! shopDisney has announced that an Elemental collection is arriving on June 5th and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Enso Rings Encourages Fans to "Find Your Motivation" With New Pixar-Inspired Collection

Sometimes you need a little reminder that it’s not unreasonable to reach for the stars or that the strength to “keep on keepin’ on” has been inside you the whole time; all you have to do is look down and your hand! Pixar and Enso Rings are bringing these important messages to fans with the Pixar Collection that will help you “find your motivation.”

Hot Ghoul Summer at Entertainment Earth Debuts Mickey & Friends, Pluto Halloween Loungefly Exclusives

It’s Hot Ghoul Summer at Entertainment Earth which is just a fun way for guests to get excited about Halloween. In anticipation of the spooky season, spirited new products are arising including Loungefly exclusives that are to die for! Today, it’s two Disney-themed looks featuring Mickey, Donald and Goofy, and Pluto.

"Hocus Pocus," "Nightmare Before Christmas" Loungefly Exclusives

Sometimes you need a bit of scary in your life and fashion accessories from Loungefly are a great place to start, especially if you’re getting a jump start on your Halloween looks. The newest items focus on key characters from Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas who star on fun stylized bags that are perfect for cosplay.

Disney100: Artistic Sketchbook Collection from Loungefly Coming in June

Loungefly’s Disney100 Sketchbook collection is here with a focus on Mickey and Minnie and Disney animation sketches. The Lineup includes an Ear Headband, hinged pin, wallet and pin trader backpack!

Disney100: Disney x Tommy Hilfiger Collection Arrives on shopDisney

Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder every day, can look to popular brands and retailers who are releasing incredible merchandise collections inspired by Disney’s century of entertainment. Among the companies bringing Disney magic to their signature styles is Tommy Hilfger with their very own Disney100 collection.

New Wave of Marvel Legends Figures Features "The Marvels," Totally Awesome Hulk Build-A-Figure

Teamwork makes the dream work and of the most anticipated team ups in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading our way this fall. That’s right we’re talking about The Marvels! As luck would have it, Hasbro has just unveiled their line of Marvel Legends figures themed to the movie and guess what? It’s a Build-A-Figure wave!

StarWars.com Galactic Gift Guide for Father's Day

Are you ready to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day (June 18th)? If Dad’s idea of a good time is visiting Endor, sending messages in Aurebesh, or harnessing the power of the Force (for good or evil!) then he might be a Star Wars Dad! Fortunately StarWars.com has combed over the galaxy to find some of the best gifts that will honor the Vader to your Luke or perhaps the Din Djarin to your Grogu…

Disney Parks Blog Uncovers More "Indiana Jones" Merchandise Collections Celebrating the Franchise

It’s time. Fans are once again looking into the mysterious and thrilling world of Indiana Jones merchandise, and they can tip their fedoras to the folks at the Disney Parks Blog for uncovering the glorious collections!

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Fantastic Four, Whimsical Waffles

It’s another Pin-tastic Tuesday and today’s assortment brings us Figment and Mickey Mouse D23 exclusives; a Fantastic Four series; Whimsical Waffles blind box pins and Maid Marian’s love of pies; as well as live-action adventures for The Little Mermaid and Indiana Jones.

Twice Upon a Year Sale at shopDisney Continues with Savings Up to 50% Off

Hey Disney fans! shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale is here for a limited time and features deep discounts on some of the best Disney merchandise around! As the sale continues, shopDisney is offering even more savings with discounts up to 50% off on a wide range of fashions, toys, accessories and more.

Frolic, Bound and Prance Through the Forest with the Dooney & Bourke "Bambi" Collection

Is there anything more charming than small forest animals like Bambi and his friends Thumper and Flower? The cute trio certainly have won our hearts and Dooney & Bourke seem to feel the same way. The fashion brand has another Disney collection dropping on June 5th that’s inspired by Bambi.

Embrace the Season with shopDisney's Summer Adventures Guide Featuring New Disney Must-Haves

No matter where their journeys take them, Disney fans can gear up for a summer of fun with the latest series of fashionable accessories and travel essentials from shopDisney. Today, the online retailer has introduced Summer Adventure gear with awesome items the whole family will love.

Disney100: Citizen Debuts Mickey Mouse Astronaut Watch That's Out of this World

As part of the year-long celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, CITIZEN is launching an all-new Mickey Mouse Astronaut Watch, designed by famed Disney artist Jeff Shelly. The new 42mm watch depicts Mickey traversing the moon’s surface, and is a tribute to the height of the Space Age in the 1980s (and the importance of space for Disney).

Fun.com Spotlight: Exclusive Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly

Happy Pride Month Disney fans! As the summer season approaches and colorful fashions debut for Pride month and beyond, Fun.com is joining the festivities with a new exclusive Loungefly mini backpack featuring Mickey Mouse! Best of all a portion of the proceeds from the bag will be donated to GLSEN that supports LGBTQ+ youth.

Add Some Disney Fun to Your Collection with Stitch and Hercules Funko Soda Figures

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Disney fans are in for a treat as the latest Soda figures to pop up at Entertainment Earth feature the troublemaker Stitch and the one and only Hercules!

Video: Hasbro Releases New "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Toys

Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into theaters this weekend and Hasbro has released several new toys based on the film. Mack checks out this heroic lineup of action figures from every corner of

Video Unboxing – Indiana Jones Crate of Merchandise from Entire Franchise in Promotion of "Dial of Destiny"

With Lucasfilm’s new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arriving in theaters at the end of the month, the merchandising blitz for the Indiana Jones franchise continues with an array of licensees offering products tied into our favorite archaeologist and his globe-trotting adventures.

Funko "Indiana Jones" Pop! Figures Pop! Movie Poster

We’re closing in on the final weeks until the highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters and at long last, Funko Pop! figures inspired by the film have been revealed. That’s right adventurers, you can complete your Indiana Jones collection with four figures from the new movie (and one classic too!).

Gentle Giant Reveals San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives

San Diego Comic-Con is just a little more than a month away and Gentle Giant has three exclusive Star Wars and Indiana Jones items now available for pre-order.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!