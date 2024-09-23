Disney Experiences Technical Issues For All Online Payments

Disney is currently experiencing payment issues on their websites, halting sales for some customers.

What’s Happening:

This morning on Disney Store’s app and website, a message appeared sharing with customers a technical issue involving payments.

The message also auto-populated for those opening the Disneyland app this morning, as seen below:

Due to issues, many payment options aren’t available for customers to utilize, whether it be Disney Store purchases, in-park mobile ordering, and more

Card payments are having processing issues, with only PayPal currently available for purchases.

The inconvenience has no timeline and Disney is hoping to get all payments back up and running soon.

More Disney Store News: