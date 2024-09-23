Disney Experiences Technical Issues For All Online Payments

Disney is currently experiencing payment issues on their websites, halting sales for some customers.
What’s Happening:
- This morning on Disney Store’s app and website, a message appeared sharing with customers a technical issue involving payments.
- The message also auto-populated for those opening the Disneyland app this morning, as seen below:
- Due to issues, many payment options aren’t available for customers to utilize, whether it be Disney Store purchases, in-park mobile ordering, and more
- Card payments are having processing issues, with only PayPal currently available for purchases.
- The inconvenience has no timeline and Disney is hoping to get all payments back up and running soon.
More Disney Store News:
- Disney Store's Winnie the Pooh Collection Adds New Styles Including a Bomber Jacket That's Perfect for Fall
- Disney & Columbia Announce New Mickey's Outdoor Club Collection
- Disney+ Subscribers Can Be the First to Purchase New “Agatha All Along” Products at Disney Store
- Loungefly Scares Up Haunted Mansion Designs to Die For at Disney Store
- Disney Designer Dolls Midnight Masquerade: Fashionably Late Collection – Disney Store