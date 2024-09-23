Disney Experiences Technical Issues For All Online Payments

by |
Tags: , ,

Disney is currently experiencing payment issues on their websites, halting sales for some customers.

What’s Happening:

  • This morning on Disney Store’s app and website, a message appeared sharing with customers a technical issue involving payments.
  • The message also auto-populated for those opening the Disneyland app this morning, as seen below:

  • Due to issues, many payment options aren’t available for customers to utilize, whether it be Disney Store purchases, in-park mobile ordering, and more
  • Card payments are having processing issues, with only PayPal currently available for purchases.
  • The inconvenience has no timeline and Disney is hoping to get all payments back up and running soon.

More Disney Store News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight