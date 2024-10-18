New Album Showcases Lofi Versions of Popular Songs by Former Disney Channel Stars

Millennials who grew up on the Disney Channel can revisit their youth in a relaxing way, with the release of the Disney 2000s: Lofi album.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records has released a new album featuring lofi versions of songs from and adjacent to the Disney Channel of the early 2000s.
- While you might expect lofi versions of songs from shows like Kim Possible or Lizzie McGuire, or movies like the High School Musical trilogy – more of these tracks are actually from prior Disney Channel artists, such as Demi Lovato or Selena Gomez.
- You’ll find lofi versions of pop tracks from Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, all from their time at Hollywood Records.
- The full tracklist, with their original artists listed, is as follows:
- “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana: The Movie
- “Give Your Heart a Break” by Demi Lovato
- “Party In The U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus
- “Love You Like a Love Song” by Selena Gomez & The Scene
- “Heart Attack” by Demi Lovato
- “Who Says” by Selena Gomez & The Scene
- “Cool for the Summer” by Demi Lovato
- “The Heart Wants What It Wants” by Selena Gomez
- “Confident” by Demi Lovato
- “Come & Get It” by Selena Gomez
- Disney 2000s: Lofi is now available to stream on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
More Disney News:
- Disney Launches House of Mouse Global Tour in London
- First Look at Marvel Super Heroes Coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2025
- Games Based on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. Shows To Be Removed from DisneyNOW Website Next Month
- Get a Sneak Peak at the runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Merchandise
- Check Out All the Magical Performances Coming to Disney Night on “Dancing with the Stars”