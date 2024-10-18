New Album Showcases Lofi Versions of Popular Songs by Former Disney Channel Stars

Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez get the lofi treatment in this new album.
Millennials who grew up on the Disney Channel can revisit their youth in a relaxing way, with the release of the Disney 2000s: Lofi album.

  • Walt Disney Records has released a new album featuring lofi versions of songs from and adjacent to the Disney Channel of the early 2000s.
  • While you might expect lofi versions of songs from shows like Kim Possible or Lizzie McGuire, or movies like the High School Musical trilogy – more of these tracks are actually from prior Disney Channel artists, such as Demi Lovato or Selena Gomez.
  • You’ll find lofi versions of pop tracks from Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, all from their time at Hollywood Records.
  • The full tracklist, with their original artists listed, is as follows:
    • “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana: The Movie
    • “Give Your Heart a Break” by Demi Lovato
    • “Party In The U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus
    • “Love You Like a Love Song” by Selena Gomez & The Scene
    • “Heart Attack” by Demi Lovato
    • “Who Says” by Selena Gomez & The Scene
    • “Cool for the Summer” by Demi Lovato
    • “The Heart Wants What It Wants” by Selena Gomez
    • “Confident” by Demi Lovato
    • “Come & Get It” by Selena Gomez
  • Disney 2000s: Lofi is now available to stream on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

