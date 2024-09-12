Two Iconic Disney Halloween Films Are Heading Back To Theaters

Two Halloween classics are heading back to theaters for a limited engagement this October.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced two of its most beloved Halloween flicks are heading back to the big screen to scare up some more fun.
- On October 11th, The Nightmare Before Christmas will bring Jack, Sally, and Zero back to the big screen for the spookiest of seasons.
- Then, on October 18th, the Sanderson Sisters return as Hocus Pocus is placed back in cineplexes.
- While full dates haven’t been announced, the premiere dates suggest both films will only play for a week-long run.
- Both films have become a quintessential part of the Halloween season and continue Disney’s new commitment to not only the theatrical experience as a whole, but returning films to their preferred format.
- Be sure to check with your local theater for ticket details.
More Halloween News:
- Third Magic Key Halloween Time Collectible Card to Feature "Aladdin"'s Jafar
- Explore the Horrifying Shadows of the Marvel Universe in the New "Crypt of Shadows" Comic
- Celebrate the Halloween Season at Knott's Spooky Farm
- RSVLTS Gets Spooky with Halloween-Inspired Star Wars Collection the Whole Family Will Love
- Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Win Golden Ticket Awards