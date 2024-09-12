Two Iconic Disney Halloween Films Are Heading Back To Theaters

Two Halloween classics are heading back to theaters for a limited engagement this October.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced two of its most beloved Halloween flicks are heading back to the big screen to scare up some more fun.

On October 11th, The Nightmare Before Christmas will bring Jack, Sally, and Zero back to the big screen for the spookiest of seasons.

will bring Jack, Sally, and Zero back to the big screen for the spookiest of seasons. Then, on October 18th, the Sanderson Sisters return as Hocus Pocus is placed back in cineplexes.

is placed back in cineplexes. While full dates haven’t been announced, the premiere dates suggest both films will only play for a week-long run.

Both films have become a quintessential part of the Halloween season and continue Disney’s new commitment to not only the theatrical experience as a whole, but returning films to their preferred format.

Be sure to check with your local theater for ticket details.

More Halloween News: