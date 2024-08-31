The “Hailey’s On It!” Trio Arrives At Their Final Destination In The Latest “Disney Roadtrip”

The fifth and (maybe) final chapter of the new short form series Disney Roadtrip, focused on characters from Hailey’s On It! Has approached the final destination of the Giggleton Clown Museum, and it might not be exactly as they thought it would be.
What’s Happening:
- The final(?) chapter of the new Disney Roadtrip short form series, still features a tale based on the Disney TV Animated series, Hailey’s On It!, has arrived and in it we see our trio (Hailey, Scott, and Beta) arrive at their destination – the Giggleton clown museum.
- However, when finally arriving, they realize that this museum is more abandoned (and terrifying) than they might have originally planned.
- Of course, it gets worse once clowns start coming out of the woodwork and approaching their vehicle. This begs the question, how long does the trio have to stay at the Giggleton Clown Museum to warrant a visit?
- Fortunately, Hailey’s watch alerts her that the task is complete and they can finally get out of there and on their way to the next list item, a victorian doll museum. Which begs the question with this new series, will this be the next road trip or just a fun punchline?
- This is presumably the final chapter in this part of the series, which in the first installment of, we see Beta driving a self-driving car (yes, that’s right) as Hailey and Scott kick off a road trip, setting out to accomplish one of Hailey’s silliest tasks yet: visit the Giggleton clown museum. The second installment saw Scott try and figure out the moon roof while Beta and Hailey put a bit too much trust into their GPS system, and the chapter before this saw the gang hit up a pirate-themed drive-thru. Finally, ahead of this chapter, we got to see the trio express their road rage as they get caught in a trademark traffic jam.
- The new one minute shorts are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity, but more so when each installment is stitched together later on to tell one full story.
- While Hailey, Scott, and Beta are kicking off the first chapters of this new short-form series, other installments of Disney Roadtrip will also include the new series, Primos, the upcoming StuGo, as well as other favorites like Hamster & Gretel, Phineas & Ferb, The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, Big City Greens and Kiff.
- In the full animated comedy-adventure, Hailey's On It!, viewers follow Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Whether she's tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.
- You can catch the series now on Disney Channel or streaming on Disney+.
