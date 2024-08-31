The “Hailey’s On It!” Trio Arrives At Their Final Destination In The Latest “Disney Roadtrip”

The fifth and (maybe) final chapter of the new short form series Disney Roadtrip, focused on characters from Hailey’s On It! Has approached the final destination of the Giggleton Clown Museum, and it might not be exactly as they thought it would be.

What’s Happening:

The final(?) chapter of the new Disney Roadtrip short form series, still features a tale based on the Disney TV Animated series, Hailey’s On It! , has arrived and in it we see our trio (Hailey, Scott, and Beta) arrive at their destination – the Giggleton clown museum.

However, when finally arriving, they realize that this museum is more abandoned (and terrifying) than they might have originally planned.

Of course, it gets worse once clowns start coming out of the woodwork and approaching their vehicle. This begs the question, how long does the trio have to stay at the Giggleton Clown Museum to warrant a visit?

Fortunately, Hailey’s watch alerts her that the task is complete and they can finally get out of there and on their way to the next list item, a victorian doll museum. Which begs the question with this new series, will this be the next road trip or just a fun punchline?