Rediscover the Fantastic Four’s First Encounter with Galactus in “Fantastic Four: The Coming of Galactus”

The expanded novelization by James Lovegrove will be released on June 17th, 2025.

Marvel fans have the chance to rediscover the Fantastic Four’s first encounter with Galactus and the Silver Surfer in the expanded novel, Fantastic Four: The Coming of Galactus.

What’s Happening:

Based on the seminal comic run The Galactus Trilogy by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Fantastic Four: The Coming of Galactus by James Lovegrove retells three of the most famous Fantastic Four comics in a modernized and expanded novelization by New York Times-bestselling author James Lovegrove.

The sky is on fire. Across the globe, the people are convinced that the end is nigh. They're right. Galactus is coming. His herald, the Silver Surfer, has come to Earth and judged it perfect for his master's needs. And his master is hungry.

The odds are impossible, the outcome is certain—nothing can stop the devourer of worlds. When all seems lost, Earth looks to its Mightiest Heroes to save the day. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes look to the Fantastic Four. They’ll find a way to stop Galactus and save the world. They have to.

Fantastic Four: The Coming of Galactus retails for $29.99 and hits bookshelves June 17th, 2025.

You can pre-order your copy now here

