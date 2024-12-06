Storm will be the focus of a new Marvel Voices comic one-shot early in 2025, tied both to Black History Month and the 50th anniversary of the beloved mutant’s debut.
What’s Happening:
- Storm: Lifedream #1 will be released January 29th, leading into Black History Month in February.
- In the comic, “Intergalactic historians attempt to update their records on Earth’s Mightiest Mutant—Ororo Munroe! As they dive into Storm’s rich history, they’ll find a woman too powerful to contain – and risk unleashing a side of her no one’s seen before. It’s a whirlwind journey across Storm’s key adventures and greatest feats as a malevolent entity threatens to corrupt her legacy!”
- Storm: Lifedream is spearheaded by Marvel’s Voices creator Angélique Roché and includes stories written by Curtis Baxter (Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1), Brittney Morris (author of SLAY, The Cost of Knowing), and Eisner Award winning writer and artist John Jennings (Kindred, Silver Surfer). The issue will be drawn by Karen S. Darboe (Bloodline: Daughter of Blade) and Alitha Martinez (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Black Panther), along with cover artist Edwin Galmon and Charles Stewart III in his Marvel Comics debut.
- There will be four different covers to Storm: Lifedream, from artists Taurin Clarke, Karen S. Darboe, Olivier Coipel, and Lucas Werneck.
- The title Lifedream is clearly inspired by 1984’s Uncanny X-Men #186, titled “Lifedeath,” an important Storm story that was adapted for the animated series X-Men ‘97 earlier this year.
- Storm first appeared in 1975’s Giant-Size X-Men #1, the landmark story that revamped the then-dormant title by introducing a new, international lineup of X-Men, leading to massive success in the years that followed. Giant-Size X-Men #1 also marked the first appearance of fellow X-Men favorites Colossus and Nightcrawler (along with the quickly ill-fated Thunderbird, who got better eventually because it’s comics), so all of them will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2025.
- Storm is getting plenty of well-earned focus in Marvel comics of late, including starring in her own solo series and joining the Avengers.
- You can check out character designs and interior art from Storm: Lifedream #1 below.
Make Mine More Marvel:
