#186, titled “Lifedeath,” an important Storm story that was adapted for the animated series

Storm first appeared in 1975’s

Giant-Size X-Men

#1, the landmark story that revamped the then-dormant title by introducing a new, international lineup of X-Men, leading to massive success in the years that followed.

Giant-Size X-Men

#1 also marked the first appearance of fellow X-Men favorites Colossus and Nightcrawler (along with the quickly ill-fated Thunderbird, who got better eventually because it’s comics), so all of them will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2025.