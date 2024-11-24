As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 25th-30th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 25th-30th:
- Monday, November 25
- Will Ganss (Early Black Friday shopping tips)
- Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
- A look at a new Beatles documentary (Beatles ‘64)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Chef Robert Irvine and GMA anchors share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes
- Tuesday, November 26
- Lori Bergamotto (Holiday gift ideas for those who love the outdoors)
- Chris Connelly previews The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ($20-or-less gift ideas)
- Preview of the finale of Dancing with the Stars
- Wednesday, November 27
- Dancing with the Stars after-party
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Free shipping deals)
- Musical performance by Ashley Brown (Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins)
- Thursday, November 28
- Thanksgiving kitchen takeover with Dan Souza and Erica Turner (America’s Test Kitchen)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Thanksgiving deals)
- Live report from this year’s The 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Friday, November 29
- Kylie Cantrall (Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour)
- Yvonne Russo (Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae)
- Best Buy CEO (Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals)
- Saturday, November 30
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.