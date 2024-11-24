This week also features a special look at the 60th anniversary of "Mary Poppins"; and a "Dancing with the Stars" after party!

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 25th-30th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 25th-30th:

Monday, November 25 Will Ganss (Early Black Friday shopping tips) Dwayne Johnson ( Moana 2 ) A look at a new Beatles documentary ( Beatles ‘64 ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Chef Robert Irvine and GMA anchors share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes

Tuesday, November 26 Lori Bergamotto (Holiday gift ideas for those who love the outdoors) Chris Connelly previews The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ($20-or-less gift ideas) Preview of the finale of Dancing with the Stars

Wednesday, November 27 Dancing with the Stars after-party Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Free shipping deals) Musical performance by Ashley Brown (Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins )

Thursday, November 28 Thanksgiving kitchen takeover with Dan Souza and Erica Turner ( America’s Test Kitchen ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Thanksgiving deals) Live report from this year’s The 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade

Friday, November 29 Kylie Cantrall ( Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour ) Yvonne Russo ( Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae ) Best Buy CEO (Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals)

Saturday, November 30 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.