“GMA” Guest List: Dwayne Johnson, Kylie Cantrell and More to Appear Week of November 25th

This week also features a special look at the 60th anniversary of "Mary Poppins"; and a "Dancing with the Stars" after party!
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 25th-30th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 25th-30th:

  • Monday, November 25
    • Will Ganss (Early Black Friday shopping tips)
    • Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
    • A look at a new Beatles documentary (Beatles ‘64)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Chef Robert Irvine and GMA anchors share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes
  • Tuesday, November 26
  • Wednesday, November 27
    • Dancing with the Stars after-party
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Free shipping deals)
    • Musical performance by Ashley Brown (Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins)
  • Thursday, November 28
    • Thanksgiving kitchen takeover with Dan Souza and Erica Turner (America’s Test Kitchen)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Thanksgiving deals)
    • Live report from this year’s The 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • Friday, November 29
  • Saturday, November 30
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.