Interview With the Cast of “Goosebumps: The Vanishing”

“Goosebumps: The Vanishing” will debut on Disney+ on Friday, January 10th.

In celebration of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, we spoke with cast members about their connections to the Goosebumps franchise and their filming experiences in New York City.

A new adaptation of R.L. Stine's classic Goosebumps series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, is set to premiere on Disney+

, is set to premiere on In anticipation of the show's launch, we had the opportunity to speak with several cast members about their personal connections to the Goosebumps franchise and their experiences filming this season in New York City.

The interviewees included David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Francesca Noel, Galilea La Salvia, Elijah M. Cooper, and Stony Blyden.

About Goosebumps: The Vanishing:

Devin and Cece are sent to spend the summer with their divorced father, Anthony, in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

While there, they stumble upon a looming danger and disturbing secrets that reveal a mystery linked to the disappearance of four teenagers in 1994.

